CashDeal- The settings of the advisor program are based on the use of an exclusive trading strategy, which implies closing a deal when a positive progression of profitability of several points is achieved, which gives the buyer the opportunity to minimize the leakage of funds from opening unprofitable deals. The Expert Advisor has special utilitarian macros and settings that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of profitability from trading.

The Expert Advisor encapsulates deals in a separate information flow, with their subsequent filtering thanks to a special integrated software installation.

CashDeal- does not use the martingale strategy and strategies based on speculative step-by-step lot multiplication, being aimed at ensuring the safety of trading and the absence of high risks of profit retracement and loss of the deposit due to opening unprofitable trades with an increased lot.

Features:

• The function of accommodation, which allows you to configure the EA for any currency pair and any timeframe.

• The advisor can work with any leverage.

• Adaptability allows the EA to work on any brokerage floor.

Manufacturer's recommendations

• Timeframe H1

• The manufacturer recommends using the basic settings.