MoveTribleAverage is an automated trading advisor. The software content of the robot is replete with calibrated, empirically effective and efficient functions for instrument analysis, trend assessment and algorithmic filtering of the entry point. A neurocomponent is also integrated into the advisor, which is responsible for the precedent assessment of a potential deal for relevance in the timeframe conjuncture. This system of evaluation and implicit verification of the transaction allows the advisor to work out market signals more clearly, process the entry point faster and open transactions with better quality. Such a system allows the user to regulate the prevalence of profitable transactions over ordinary ones and achieve an exponential growth of the deposit with practically no risks of losing it.

Features:

• The functional adaptability of the advisor allows you to configure it for any currency pair / share and for any timeframe.

• The advisor's software allows him to work with any leverage.

• The advisor can work on any brokerage floor.

Manufacturer's recommendations

• The manufacturer recommends using the basic settings.