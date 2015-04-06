Facevalue

Facevalue - the settings of the advisor program are based on the use of an exclusive trading strategy, which implies closing a deal when a positive progression of profitability of several points is achieved, which allows the buyer to minimize the leakage of funds from opening unprofitable deals. The Expert Advisor has special utilitarian macros and settings that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of profitability from trading.
The Expert Advisor encapsulates deals in a separate information flow, with their subsequent filtering thanks to a special integrated software installation.
Facevalue does not use the martingale strategy and strategies based on speculative step-by-step lot multiplication, being aimed at ensuring trade safety.
Features:
• The advisor can work with any leverage.
• Adaptability allows the EA to work on any brokerage floor.
Manufacturer's recommendations
• Timeframe H1
• The manufacturer recommends using the basic settings.
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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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