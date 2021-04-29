SupportResistence

SupportResistance is a dynamic support and resistance indicator based on the high and low of the previous candles.





The calculation parameters are configurable. You can use the maximum and minimum values of the previous candle as a reference, or you can use the maximum and minimum of a group of previous candles.





The indicator uses a red line to indicate resistance and a green line to indicate support.





When a support or resistance is broken, its line is dotted, being restored only when it becomes relevant again.





After the support or resistance breaks, once it is reached by the opposite line, a new support or new resistance will be found at the last valid value.





In the case of a historical maximum or minimum, there will be no valid support or resistance line.