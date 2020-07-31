Utilities

Indicator with 3 features

- Clock: Clock independent of the chart, counting continues even when the market is closed.

- Template: After setting up a configuration in any graphic, be it color patterns, indicators, zoom ... The configuration will be copied to all active graphics.

- TimeFrame: Set the TimeFrame on a chart, and with just one click all the active charts will be changed to the same TimeFrame.
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3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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