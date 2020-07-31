Utilities
- Indicators
-
Douglas Lucio De AraujoSimple, turn your Trading System into an indicator.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Indicator with 3 features
- Clock: Clock independent of the chart, counting continues even when the market is closed.
- Template: After setting up a configuration in any graphic, be it color patterns, indicators, zoom ... The configuration will be copied to all active graphics.
- TimeFrame: Set the TimeFrame on a chart, and with just one click all the active charts will be changed to the same TimeFrame.