Harmonic Pattern MT5





HARMONIC PATTERN [tambangEA] is a professional harmonic pattern indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify potential market reversal structures using confirmed pivot points and Fibonacci ratio validation.





The indicator automatically detects and displays harmonic formations directly on the chart, calculates possible Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Risk-to-Reward levels, and presents all important information through a modern interactive dashboard.





It is suitable for Forex, Gold, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other instruments available in MetaTrader 5.





Supported Harmonic Patterns

The indicator can detect:

Gartley

Bat

Butterfly

Crab

Shark

ABCD

Pattern validation is based on Fibonacci ratio ranges rather than a single fixed ratio, allowing more realistic harmonic pattern recognition while maintaining configurable tolerance.

Main Features

Automatic Harmonic Pattern Detection

The indicator automatically identifies bullish and bearish harmonic structures based on confirmed swing points.

Each detected pattern can display:

X, A, B, C, and D points

Harmonic pattern connecting lines

Pattern name

Bullish or bearish direction

Pattern quality score

Fibonacci retracement levels

Fibonacci Projection

The indicator displays the following Fibonacci levels:

0.000

0.236

0.382

0.500

0.618

0.786

1.000

Fibonacci labels and guide lines are positioned to reduce overlap with the Risk-to-Reward information.

Automatic Trade Levels

For every valid setup, the indicator can calculate:

Entry level

Stop Loss

Take Profit 1

Take Profit 2

Take Profit 3

Risk-to-Reward ratio for each target

Default profit targets are based on the A–D range:

TP1: 38.2%

TP2: 61.8%

TP3: 100.0%

The ratios can be adjusted from the indicator inputs.





Modern Dashboard

The dashboard provides a complete summary of the current primary pattern:

Market direction: Bullish or Bearish

Primary harmonic pattern

Entry alert status

Number of visible patterns

Fibonacci display mode

Trade-level display mode

Pattern age from point D

Entry price

Stop Loss

TP1, TP2, and TP3

Risk-to-Reward map

Pattern score

Signal classification

Number of detected pivot highs and lows

The dashboard can be:

Expanded or minimized

Dragged to another chart position

Saved in its last position

Used without disturbing chart scrolling





Multi-Symbol Navigation

The indicator includes a configurable MultiPair symbol dashboard.

Clicking a symbol button immediately changes the active chart to the selected instrument while preserving:

Current timeframe

Dashboard position

Expanded or minimized panel condition

The symbol list can be customized from the indicator inputs.

The indicator also supports broker symbol suffixes and prefixes where available.





Pattern Score

Each harmonic pattern receives a score from 0 to 100 based on how closely its Fibonacci ratios match the accepted harmonic ranges.

The dashboard classifies the setup as:

Conservative

Moderate

Aggressive

The score represents geometric Fibonacci conformity. It is not a guaranteed probability of profit.





Entry Alerts

The indicator can notify the user when price enters the configured Entry zone.

Available alert options:

MetaTrader popup alert

Sound alert

Primary-pattern-only alert

Adjustable Entry-zone distance

The alert identification system uses stable pattern information based on pivot time and price to reduce duplicate alerts when a new candle appears.





Historical Pattern Mode

The indicator can display either:

Only the latest patterns

Latest and historical patterns

Historical patterns can use a simplified visual mode to keep the chart clean.

Users can also control:

Maximum number of displayed patterns

Minimum distance between patterns

Pivot search depth

Maximum leg distance

Historical scan range