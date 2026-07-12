Harmonic Pattern MT5
- Indicators
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Agus SantosoDISCLAIMER ON : The author of EA will not be held responsible for your losses or problems of any kind if the EA is directly or indirectly responsible for any losses.
Our software is provided “as is”, without any warranty or condition of any kind, express, implied or statutory.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772475
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170048
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170049
HARMONIC PATTERN [tambangEA] is a professional harmonic pattern indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify potential market reversal structures using confirmed pivot points and Fibonacci ratio validation.
The indicator automatically detects and displays harmonic formations directly on the chart, calculates possible Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Risk-to-Reward levels, and presents all important information through a modern interactive dashboard.
It is suitable for Forex, Gold, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other instruments available in MetaTrader 5.
Supported Harmonic Patterns
The indicator can detect:
Gartley
Bat
Butterfly
Crab
Shark
ABCD
Pattern validation is based on Fibonacci ratio ranges rather than a single fixed ratio, allowing more realistic harmonic pattern recognition while maintaining configurable tolerance.
Main Features
Automatic Harmonic Pattern Detection
The indicator automatically identifies bullish and bearish harmonic structures based on confirmed swing points.
Each detected pattern can display:
X, A, B, C, and D points
Harmonic pattern connecting lines
Pattern name
Bullish or bearish direction
Pattern quality score
Fibonacci retracement levels
Fibonacci Projection
The indicator displays the following Fibonacci levels:
0.000
0.236
0.382
0.500
0.618
0.786
1.000
Fibonacci labels and guide lines are positioned to reduce overlap with the Risk-to-Reward information.
Automatic Trade Levels
For every valid setup, the indicator can calculate:
Entry level
Stop Loss
Take Profit 1
Take Profit 2
Take Profit 3
Risk-to-Reward ratio for each target
Default profit targets are based on the A–D range:
TP1: 38.2%
TP2: 61.8%
TP3: 100.0%
The ratios can be adjusted from the indicator inputs.
Modern Dashboard
The dashboard provides a complete summary of the current primary pattern:
Market direction: Bullish or Bearish
Primary harmonic pattern
Entry alert status
Number of visible patterns
Fibonacci display mode
Trade-level display mode
Pattern age from point D
Entry price
Stop Loss
TP1, TP2, and TP3
Risk-to-Reward map
Pattern score
Signal classification
Number of detected pivot highs and lows
The dashboard can be:
Expanded or minimized
Dragged to another chart position
Saved in its last position
Used without disturbing chart scrolling
Multi-Symbol Navigation
The indicator includes a configurable MultiPair symbol dashboard.
Clicking a symbol button immediately changes the active chart to the selected instrument while preserving:
Current timeframe
Dashboard position
Expanded or minimized panel condition
The symbol list can be customized from the indicator inputs.
The indicator also supports broker symbol suffixes and prefixes where available.
Pattern Score
Each harmonic pattern receives a score from 0 to 100 based on how closely its Fibonacci ratios match the accepted harmonic ranges.
The dashboard classifies the setup as:
Conservative
Moderate
Aggressive
The score represents geometric Fibonacci conformity. It is not a guaranteed probability of profit.
Entry Alerts
The indicator can notify the user when price enters the configured Entry zone.
Available alert options:
MetaTrader popup alert
Sound alert
Primary-pattern-only alert
Adjustable Entry-zone distance
The alert identification system uses stable pattern information based on pivot time and price to reduce duplicate alerts when a new candle appears.
Historical Pattern Mode
The indicator can display either:
Only the latest patterns
Latest and historical patterns
Historical patterns can use a simplified visual mode to keep the chart clean.
Users can also control:
Maximum number of displayed patterns
Minimum distance between patterns
Pivot search depth
Maximum leg distance
Historical scan range