EMA Separation
- Indicators
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Libertas LLCLibertas LLC is a software company by enterprising math nerds. We make high quality and complex mathematical tools in a user-friendly and easy to use package for retail investors.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 1 December 2021
EMA Separation plots 2 exponential moving averages, and a fill between them. The fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period EMA above long period EMA), or a downtrend (short period EMA below long period EMA). This is a small tool to help visualize the difference between long and short period averages. We hope you enjoy!
EMA Separation can also be paired with our free EMA Separation Coefficient
Parameters
- Short period (Default=10): # bars used to calculate short period EMA
- Long period (Default=50): # bars used to calculate long period EMA
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