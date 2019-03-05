SFT Horizontal Volume

The indicator shows on the selected range tick volumes in the form of a horizontal histogram

Highlights the maximum and most significant price levels near which correction and price reversals are most likely

Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading using support and resistance levels

It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency

Can be used when working with binary options

Distinctive features

Shows the most significant levels of support and resistance;

Suitable for trading market and pending orders;

Does not redraw;

It has simple and clear settings;

It works on all timeframes and on all symbols;

Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);

For more accurate inputs and additional confirmation signals can be used in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator Settings



Volume Position - location of the histogram of volumes on the graph to the right or left;

- location of the histogram of volumes on the graph to the right or left; The color of the line defining the left border of the range;

line defining the left border of the range; Color of the line defining the right border of the range;

line defining the right border of the range; Level Color - the color of the support and resistance lines;

- the color of the support and resistance lines; Volume Color - the color of the histogram;

- the color of the histogram; Max Volume Color - the color of the maximal volume of the histogram;

- the color of the maximal volume of the histogram; Significant Volume Color - the color of the histogram of significant volumes;

Trading Recommendations

Well proven in collaboration with the free indicator SFT Bullet Arrow

For more information and a more detailed overview of trading methods see here:

We wish you a stable and profitable trade.

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