SFT Horizontal Volume

The indicator shows on the selected range tick volumes in the form of a horizontal histogram

Highlights the maximum and most significant price levels near which correction and price reversals are most likely

Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading using support and resistance levels

It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency

Can be used when working with binary options

Distinctive features

  • Shows the most significant levels of support and resistance;
  • Suitable for trading market and pending orders;
  • Does not redraw;
  • It has simple and clear settings;
  • It works on all timeframes and on all symbols;
  • Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);

For more accurate inputs and additional confirmation signals can be used in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator Settings 

  • Volume Position - location of the histogram of volumes on the graph to the right or left;
  • The color of the line defining the left border of the range;
  • Color of the line defining the right border of the range;
  • Level Color - the color of the support and resistance lines;
  • Volume Color - the color of the histogram;
  • Max Volume Color - the color of the maximal volume of the histogram;
  • Significant Volume Color - the color of the histogram of significant volumes;

Trading Recommendations

Well proven in collaboration with the free indicator SFT Bullet Arrow

For more information and a more detailed overview of trading methods see here:

Trading strategy with SFT Horizontal Volume indicator

We wish you a stable and profitable trade.

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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
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Fer Castell
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