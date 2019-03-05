Trading strategies with indicator SFT Horizontal Volume

Trading strategy for MetaTrader 4 based on the SFT Horizontal Volume indicator

Multicurrency strategy - suitable for any currency pairs, as well as for trading metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)

Trading can be conducted on any timeframe.

Depending on your preferences, it can be used both scalping and intraday, as well as medium-term and long-term.

The basis for opening deals is the SFT Horizontal Volume indicator.

It shows tick volumes in the selected range as a horizontal histogram

Highlights the highest and most significant price levels.

From these levels, you can trade, as well as use them to set StopLoss and TakeProfit

At the end of the article there are links to the indicator with a description and the possibility of free download, as well as its video review.

Installation and Setup

The indicator is set on a chart with initial settings.

The indicator is set on a chart with initial settings.

For ease of display, you can change its colors.





Trading with the SFT Horizontal Volume indicator

Trading Rules

To trade with the trend in continuation of the current movement: When trading market orders or options:

When the price breaks from top to bottom of the levels of maximum and significant volumes, open Sell or Put (for options)

When the price breaks through the bottom up levels of maximum and significant volumes, open Buy or Call (for options) When trading pending orders: Expose above the levels of maximum and significant volumes, at a distance of spread from them, pending orders BuyStop

Expose below the levels of maximum and significant volumes, at a distance of spread from them, pending orders SellStop For countertrend trading on corrections:

When trading market orders or options:

When the price approaches the bottom to the levels of maximum and significant volumes, open Sell or Put (for options)

When the price approaches the top to the levels of maximum and significant volumes, open Buy or Call (for options) When trading pending orders: Expose below the levels of maximum and significant volumes, at a distance of the spread from them, pending orders SellLimit

Well proven in collaboration with the free indicator SFT Bullet Arrow StopLoss can be set either on the nearest support / resistance line of the SFT Horizontal Volume indicator, or beyond the previous extremum, and TakeProfit can be set to 1 to 2 sizes from StopLoss.









