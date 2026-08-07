Bullish Bearish Tick Volume with Averages

This tool makes it is easier to track the volume behind the moves. It will separate tick volume into bullish and bearish volumes with two separate moving averages.

Tracking volume versus price in an easy way is now accessable to any trader. It will put you on track with the market makers and those who move the price. Volume is not the only thing which moves the price but its an important factor behind it. Hence it has a predictive power.


Prevalance of bullish volume means price is likely to trend higher.


Prevalance of bearish volume means price is likely to move lower.


Watch volume crossovers to indicate change of trend.


You can regulate the period and type of tick volume averages (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).


Tick volume is rarely used by most of traders, as it is hard to analyze and utilize it. As we know, each volume tick bar measures the number of transactions per candle. The more transactions there are in one candle, the higher the volume and if candle closes lower it means sellers are stronger and price will move lower. This indicator averages those transaction volumes with moving averages, averaging bearish volume vs bullish one.


On attached screenshots Bullish and Bearish Volume Tick Volume Averages are set to 12 tick bars (standard setting with simple MA). Period and MA type can be changed.
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Master Candle
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicators
Master Candle (MC) Indicator automatically detects "Master Candles", also known as "Mother Candles", i.e. candle that engulf several candles that follow them. See screenshots. You can choose how many candles Master Candle should engulf. By default it is set to 4. Feel free to change colour and thickness of lines as it suites you. I find this indicator to be very useful to identify congestions and breakouts, especially on 60 minutes charts. Usually if you see candle closing above or below "Maste
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Yearly Levels
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicators
This indicator automatically plots Yearly High , Yearly Low and Yearly Average price levels from the previous year. It also builds two additional equidistant parallel levels ( Extended Highs R2 , R3 / Extended Lows S2 , R3 ) extended from previous Year High / Low. Extended High R3 / Low S3 is 100 percent Low-to-High extension ( as in Fibonacci 100 % extensions ) above / below the previous Year H/L and is the final reversal level with a sure reaction.  Extended High/Low R3/S3   represent the ulti
MACD Platinum
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicators
This version of the MACD named MACD Platinum is the   MACD indicator calculated with ZeroLag moving averages (ZLEMA) .   ZLEMA is an abbreviation of   Zero Lag   Exponential   Moving Average . It was developed by John Ehlers and Rick Way. ZLEMA is a kind of Exponential   moving average   but its main idea is to eliminate the lag arising from the very nature of the   moving averages   and other trend following indicators.
Japanese Candle Patterns
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicators
This indicator (translated from the Japanese source) automatically identifies authentic Japanese candlepatterns (Japanese Sakata Gohou rules) and displays with arrows the following Japanese candlestick patterns: BEARISH AND BULLISH ENGULFING CANDLES (known as Tsutsumi in Japanese) BULLISH THREE WHITE SOLDIERS BEARISH THREE BLACK CROWS BEARISH EVENING STARS BULLISH MORNING STARS THREE LINES THREE INSIDE DOWN (marks with a box) THREE INSIDE UP (marks with a box) You can switch off or on to have
Hurst Channel
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicators
This tool is known as the Hurst Channel  or Hurst Bands . At first sight, it might resemble the  Bollinger Bands  because it consist of three bands, upper, lower and middle band.  So how do you trade this? If the asset is in a downtrend , you will see lower highs . If these lower highs retrace up to the upper band, you go with the main trend and take a sell. If you are in an uptrend , you should see higher lows that bounce off of the lower band. Stay concentrated on the highs and lows! For targ
MTF Kijun
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator plots higher timeframe Kijun-sen (of Ichimoku ) on lower timeframes. To change timeframes, in the timeframe field enter the number: M1    PERIOD_M1 1 1 minute. M5    PERIOD_M5 5 5 minutes. M15  PERIOD_M15 15 15 minutes. M30  PERIOD_M30 30 30 minutes. H1    PERIOD_H1 60 1 hour. H4    PERIOD_H4 240 4 hour. D1    PERIOD_D1 1440 Daily. W1   PERIOD_W1 10080 Weekly. MN1  PERIOD_MN1 43200 Monthly. By default, the Kijun is shifted 3 periods forward but if you wish to have it exactly as
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