Many Forex traders assume there is no volume in the foreign exchange market. And they would be correct. There is no central exchange, not yet anyway. And even if there were, what would it report?

What there is however is activity, and this is captured as tick volume. After all, volume is simply displaying activity, the buyers and sellers in the market. So for volume read activity, and for activity read volume – simple. The MT4 platform delivers tick data which the Quantum Tick Volumes indicator then displays in a more elegant and useful way.

First, the indicator paints the volume bars the same color as the candles on the chart. This means you can quickly match price and volume bars together. If you are trading using volume and price, this is imperative. Your analysis will depend on a fast interpretation of the volume price relationship.

Second, the indicator prints a dynamic level based on the daily data, giving you an instant picture of whether the volume is high, medium or low in the timeframe selected. Again, this is essential for correctly analysing the price volume dynamic. After all, what is average volume in the London session, may be high volume in the Asian session. The dynamic level reveals this instantly on the indicator, helping you make sense of the highs and lows of each volume bar.