QB Schumann Market Resonance MT4

QB Schumann Market Resonance MT4 is an advanced market rhythm indicator inspired by the concept of resonance and market pressure analysis. Instead of relying on traditional lagging indicators, it evaluates the balance between bullish and bearish pressure using candle structure, volatility, momentum, and tick activity to identify potential turning points and directional strength.

The indicator displays an intuitive dashboard with live Bull Pressure, Bear Pressure, Market Mood, Resonance Power, and Trade Mode, allowing traders to quickly understand current market conditions.

To improve visual decision-making, the indicator draws non-repeating BUY and SELL arrows, optional vertical signal lines, and price labels directly on the chart after candle confirmation.

An additional Trader Sentiment Estimation panel provides an estimated Bull vs. Bear trader distribution based on internal market pressure calculations. This feature is designed as a visual market sentiment model and does not use broker order books or external data.

Main Features

Schumann-inspired market resonance algorithm

Bull Pressure (%) and Bear Pressure (%) calculation

Live Market Mood analysis

Resonance Power detection

Trade Mode recommendation

Non-repainting closed candle signals

BUY / SELL arrows

Optional vertical signal lines

Signal price labels

Estimated Bull vs Bear Trader panel

Fully customizable inputs

Works on any symbol and timeframe

Lightweight and fast calculation

No DLL required

No external data required

MQL5 Market Validator Safe

Dashboard

The integrated dashboard displays:

Bull Pressure

Bear Pressure

Market Mood

Resonance Power

Trade Mode

Estimated Bull Traders

Estimated Bear Traders

Recommended Markets

XAUUSD (Gold)

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

Indices

Cryptocurrencies

Recommended Timeframes

M1

M5

M15

M30

H1

Signal Logic

The indicator evaluates several internal market components simultaneously:

Candle body strength

Price momentum

Volatility expansion

Tick activity

Market resonance score

Bull/Bear pressure balance

Signals are generated only after the candle closes (when enabled), helping to reduce false entries.

Important Note

The Bull Trader and Bear Trader values shown on the chart are estimated market sentiment values generated by the indicator's proprietary algorithm. They are not real broker positioning, exchange order flow, or institutional volume data.

Advantages

Easy to read

Clean visual interface

No repaint on confirmed bars

Suitable for scalping and intraday trading

Excellent companion for price action strategies

Professional dashboard

Optimized for MT4

Low CPU usage

Author: Qiyas Baghirov