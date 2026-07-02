Schumann Market Resonance

QB Schumann Market Resonance MT4

QB Schumann Market Resonance MT4 is an advanced market rhythm indicator inspired by the concept of resonance and market pressure analysis. Instead of relying on traditional lagging indicators, it evaluates the balance between bullish and bearish pressure using candle structure, volatility, momentum, and tick activity to identify potential turning points and directional strength.

The indicator displays an intuitive dashboard with live Bull Pressure, Bear Pressure, Market Mood, Resonance Power, and Trade Mode, allowing traders to quickly understand current market conditions.

To improve visual decision-making, the indicator draws non-repeating BUY and SELL arrows, optional vertical signal lines, and price labels directly on the chart after candle confirmation.

An additional Trader Sentiment Estimation panel provides an estimated Bull vs. Bear trader distribution based on internal market pressure calculations. This feature is designed as a visual market sentiment model and does not use broker order books or external data.

Main Features

  • Schumann-inspired market resonance algorithm
  • Bull Pressure (%) and Bear Pressure (%) calculation
  • Live Market Mood analysis
  • Resonance Power detection
  • Trade Mode recommendation
  • Non-repainting closed candle signals
  • BUY / SELL arrows
  • Optional vertical signal lines
  • Signal price labels
  • Estimated Bull vs Bear Trader panel
  • Fully customizable inputs
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe
  • Lightweight and fast calculation
  • No DLL required
  • No external data required
  • MQL5 Market Validator Safe

Dashboard

The integrated dashboard displays:

  • Bull Pressure
  • Bear Pressure
  • Market Mood
  • Resonance Power
  • Trade Mode
  • Estimated Bull Traders
  • Estimated Bear Traders

Recommended Markets

  • XAUUSD (Gold)
  • EURUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • USDJPY
  • Indices
  • Cryptocurrencies

Recommended Timeframes

  • M1
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1

Signal Logic

The indicator evaluates several internal market components simultaneously:

  • Candle body strength
  • Price momentum
  • Volatility expansion
  • Tick activity
  • Market resonance score
  • Bull/Bear pressure balance

Signals are generated only after the candle closes (when enabled), helping to reduce false entries.

Important Note

The Bull Trader and Bear Trader values shown on the chart are estimated market sentiment values generated by the indicator's proprietary algorithm. They are not real broker positioning, exchange order flow, or institutional volume data.

Advantages

  • Easy to read
  • Clean visual interface
  • No repaint on confirmed bars
  • Suitable for scalping and intraday trading
  • Excellent companion for price action strategies
  • Professional dashboard
  • Optimized for MT4
  • Low CPU usage

Author: Qiyas Baghirov


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FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
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