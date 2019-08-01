This tool is indicator for linking charts in Metatrader 4.

Thanks to this tool you have to change symbol only in the main window and all other change automatically.

Add this tool to all charts that you want to be linked with each other. Set one chart as a main.

Change symbol in the main window and linked windows change automatically to the new symbol.





Compare to https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30048 Chart linker can work simultaniously with other indicators and/or expert advisers.





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