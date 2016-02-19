ShvedSupDem Pro Zone

4.6

    Part of the Shved Market Analytics System (SMAS). ShvedSupDem Pro Zone(Chart Pro) is one of the core modules of the SMAS ecosystem—a professional market analysis system built around supply and demand, market structure, and multi-timeframe confirmation.

ShvedSupDem Pro Zone(Chart Pro) is a professional indicator for automated drawing of Supply and Demand zones directly on the chart of the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

The indicator automatically identifies and plots key market imbalance areas where large institutional players have accumulated their positions. It completely eliminates the need for manual chart markup, providing a clean and high-precision map of major support and resistance levels for any financial instrument.

KEY FEATURES AND ADVANTAGES:

1. Fully Automated Chart Markup

Instantly identifies and plots active Supply (resistance, dominated by sellers) and Demand (support, dominated by buyers) zones on any timeframe, from M1 to Monthly.

2. Retest and Touch Analysis

Visually displays how the price interacts with the zone — initial test, subsequent retests, and level holding strength. This allows you to easily distinguish fresh, strong zones from already weakened ones.

3. Smart Noise Filtering

Thanks to strict built-in rules for calculating pattern proportions (the ratio of base, left, and right legs), the indicator filters out false zones and leaves only those levels on the chart where there is real institutional interest.

4. No Repainting

Zones are drawn strictly based on closed bars and never repaint in the future. This ensures honest visual backtesting of your trading strategy.

5. Full Visual Customization

Customize zone colors, fill transparency, and border styles to perfectly match any chart background (both dark and light templates).

TRADING STRATEGIES:

- Reversal entries on touch of fresh, untested zones with tight stop-loss placement just beyond the outer edge of the zone.

- Setting highly accurate take-profit targets at the opposite major S&D zones.


Free up your time from manual routine and elevate your technical analysis to the institutional level with ShvedSupDem Pro Zone!

Reviews 5
spetrosyan1979
524
spetrosyan1979 2021.03.02 12:16 
 

Отлично

Shailesh Mishra
730
Shailesh Mishra 2017.04.02 05:15 
 

I would say that your indicator is better than all the free supdem indicators that are available. I cannot say how it compares with some of the professional ones. But I am testing.

NOTE: It does not work very well on M1 timeframe. But works fine for higher timeframes.

TobiasSkradde
30
TobiasSkradde 2016.08.29 13:11 
 

Excellent indicator. I use it for binary options (ohoh) and it works really nice. If you could make it MTF and applyable to the chart more than 0ne time that would be the icing on the cake. For example show M5 and M15 zones on M1 chart. Id pay $15 for that improvement :)

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spetrosyan1979
524
spetrosyan1979 2021.03.02 12:16 
 

Отлично

faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2019.01.30 01:30 
 

Respectfully, I do not believe this is worth 100 dollars a year. Five bucks a month is more reasonable. Why so much? Because it is a support/resistance indicator? I own six others that do the same thing. I tried to follow your explanation in the market place overview, but I cannot follow your reasoning. How do I locate "pulse source?? I personally like the one by Bernhard. I paid 88.00 a year and he doesn't try to justify anything. It is a simple indicator that does what it is supposed to do. You get a three star for providing a support/ resistance indicator.

Shailesh Mishra
730
Shailesh Mishra 2017.04.02 05:15 
 

I would say that your indicator is better than all the free supdem indicators that are available. I cannot say how it compares with some of the professional ones. But I am testing.

NOTE: It does not work very well on M1 timeframe. But works fine for higher timeframes.

TobiasSkradde
30
TobiasSkradde 2016.08.29 13:11 
 

Excellent indicator. I use it for binary options (ohoh) and it works really nice. If you could make it MTF and applyable to the chart more than 0ne time that would be the icing on the cake. For example show M5 and M15 zones on M1 chart. Id pay $15 for that improvement :)

MihalychS
29
MihalychS 2016.05.06 21:20 
 

Труд грандиозный, разработчику огромная благодарность и уважение! Очень облегчает работу и при определённом навыке может стать "граалем".

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