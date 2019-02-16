PZ MAcD Trader EA MT5

4.14

This EA is a flexible and powerful metatrader expert advisor that trades using the MACD indicator and implements many useful features. It can trade using the MACD indicator alone, or donchian breakouts confirmed by the MACD indicator from any timeframe. Additionally, it offers a martingale feature and forex session filters.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  | 👉 Get Help ]

  • Easy to use and supervise
  • Fully configurable settings
  • Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop settings
  • Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers
  • Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
  • Implements a martingale/inverse martingale feature
  • Filter trading by forex sessions
  • Built-in money management
  • NFA/FIFO Compliant

The EA implements two different entry strategies:

  • Trade MACD naked signals
  • Trade breakouts confirmed by MACD readings from any timeframe of your choosing

Also, the EA implements four different behaviors:

  • Regular: Buy on bullish signals and sell on bearish signals
  • Inverse: Sell on bullish signals and buy on signals crossovers
  • Only buy: Buy on bullish signals and disregard bearish signals
  • Only sell: Sell on bearish signals and disregard bullish signals

Lastly, the EA implements four different money management modes:

  • Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade
  • Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade
  • Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade
  • Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade

Input Parameters

  • MACD Settings - Enter the fast ema, slow ema and signal sma for the MACD indicator. You can also choose the timeframe upon which the MACD is loaded, which is especially useful if your intention is to trade breakouts. This allows you for instance to trade H1 breakouts confirmed by the D1 MACD Indicator, or any other timeframe of your choosing.
  • Session Settings - Enable or disable trading for the Assian, European or American sessions.
  • Trading Settings - This block decides how the EA trades. You can decide trading direction and type of entry. If you choose the strict mode, the EA will enter trades only using MACD signals. If you choose the breakouts mode, the EA will trade donchian breakouts filtered by the MACD indicator. The breakout period is also customizable.
  • Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, trailing-stop in %, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pip and take-profit in pips. Optionally, trades can be closed on opposite MACD signals.
  • Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.
  • EA Settings - You can select the magic number for the trades, custom comment and manual pip value if you need to override the one the default one. Do not change these unless you know what you are doing.

What to expect

This EA is a general purpose tool which success depends on your understanding of the underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. This EA will not generate profits under all market conditions and does not claim to do so. It is up to you to find the best parameters for each symbol and timeframe using the strategy tester.


Author

Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

Reviews 10
BigMinShan
62
BigMinShan 2024.07.24 03:01 
 

thanks

Shipud16
149
Shipud16 2022.09.25 20:20 
 

Amo macd

kerim tasbasi
79
kerim tasbasi 2021.06.17 20:54 
 

I tried it on nasdaq it's very nice

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Experts
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alperen12
23
alperen12 2026.05.20 11:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

BigMinShan
62
BigMinShan 2024.07.24 03:01 
 

thanks

Shipud16
149
Shipud16 2022.09.25 20:20 
 

Amo macd

Felipillo2021
14
Felipillo2021 2022.07.23 23:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

gvgarcia
44
gvgarcia 2021.07.12 19:53 
 

Está muy bueno. Lo he tratado de usar en indices sintéticos de Deriv y no he podido ajustar el TP que requiero en Crash y Boom 500. Siempre coloca a 4000 puntos.

kerim tasbasi
79
kerim tasbasi 2021.06.17 20:54 
 

I tried it on nasdaq it's very nice

mann
39
mann 2020.12.02 20:48 
 

Not very fast at entering trades.

amanda030
14
amanda030 2020.03.24 22:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Filipe Pereira
239
Filipe Pereira 2020.01.30 20:04 
 

Looks amazing! Should we do backtest on it ?

clvdvyve_96
24
clvdvyve_96 2019.12.18 14:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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