CoinSmith

CoinSmith is an automated trading EA whose main advantage is not aggressive profit, but calm, thoughtful, and more stable long-term operation. It is designed to work in the market with discipline and a defined system, rather than chaotically chasing fast profit.

In its logic, CoinSmith uses a structured grid approach with an automatically adjusted step based on market volatility, mode switching, and total basket profit control.

CoinSmith is best suited for major currency pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and similar liquid Forex pairs. Before using it on other symbols, it is recommended to run detailed tests in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Why CoinSmith earns more slowly, but better

CoinSmith is not designed as a “quick money” robot. And that is an advantage, not a disadvantage.

EAs that earn very quickly usually do so by taking on higher risk. This often means more aggressive market entries, greater pressure on the deposit, and a much higher chance of getting into unpleasant situations when the market moves in one direction for a longer period of time. These are exactly the moments when fast-earning robots often reveal their weakness.

CoinSmith takes a different approach — it works more patiently and carefully. That is why profit may be slower, but the overall operation is more reasonable and stable. In the long run, this is usually much more valuable than short-term impressive results.

CoinSmith does not earn every day

It is important to understand that CoinSmith is not a robot that will produce the same result every single day. There are days when the market offers very few opportunities, and there are days when CoinSmith works much more productively.

This is normal. The market is not the same every day, and CoinSmith adapts to market movement instead of artificially trying to open trades just so that “something happens.” At the code level, it works with price levels and an adjusted step, so its activity directly depends on the nature of the market.

Profit is usually lower during summer

During the summer period, the market is often calmer, movements are slower, and trends are less pronounced. As a result, CoinSmith will usually be less active during this time, and profit may be more modest.

This does not mean that something is wrong with the EA. On the contrary — it means that CoinSmith is working according to market conditions and is not forcing trades when the market is not favorable.

Do not interfere with CoinSmith’s operation

It is not recommended to manually interfere with CoinSmith:

do not modify its trades;

do not close trades manually before time;

do not try to “help” the EA make decisions.

CoinSmith is built as a system where each next step is connected to the previous one. If a person starts manually closing trades or changing the logic in the middle of the process, the whole structure according to which the EA operates can be disrupted.

At the code level, CoinSmith maintains its own pending order sequence, controls levels, prevents duplicates, and works according to a defined basket profit logic.

CoinSmith is not based on Stochastic

CoinSmith is not based on the Stochastic indicator. It does not rely on classic indicator signals in the same way as many other robots.

Instead, CoinSmith uses a different approach — it structures the market through price levels, grid logic, and an automatically adjusted step based on market volatility. Simply put, the market is approached in a smarter and more technical way, not by relying on a single overbought/oversold indicator.

CoinSmith is not Martingale

An important point — CoinSmith is not Martingale.

It does not increase the lot size after losses in an attempt to “win back” the previous result. This is a very important difference, because Martingale systems can look impressive until the market starts moving strongly in one direction for an extended period. At that point, the risk increases very quickly.

CoinSmith is based on structured grid order placement and controlled lot calculation according to account balance. The EA does not use the classic Martingale principle where the lot size is increased after losses.

The lot size is determined by predefined input parameters: in manual mode, a fixed lot is used, while in automatic mode, the lot increases gradually according to the account balance. For example:

0.01 lot at a balance of 300–599;

0.02 lot at a balance of 600–899;

0.03 lot at a balance of 900–1199;

and so on.

The total profit target in money is adjusted according to this lot step, so the system maintains a proportional relationship between lot size and basket profit target.

Minimum deposit

For CoinSmith, the minimum recommended deposit for 0.01 lot is:

300 USD — as the absolute minimum.

However, it is safer and more recommended to start with:

500 USD.

The larger the deposit, the more comfortable reserve the EA has for market fluctuations. A very simple principle applies here:

it is always better for the deposit to be larger rather than smaller.

About increasing the lot size

It is not recommended to increase the lot size if the deposit does not meet the minimum requirements — even if at some point it seems that “everything is going well” and that it could be done.

Such a decision may look attractive in calm market conditions, but problems begin when the market enters a stronger, longer one-direction movement. That is exactly when a lot size that is too large for a deposit that is too small can create pressure that may later be deeply regretted.

With CoinSmith, a much smarter approach is not to artificially chase higher profit, but to give the EA enough deposit reserve so that it can do its job properly.

CoinSmith earns for you

The main idea is very simple — CoinSmith is the one that earns for you.

Your role is not to sit in front of the screen and try to take control of every market movement. Your role is to provide the EA with the right conditions:

a suitable deposit;

the correct lot size or auto lot setting;

patience;

not interfering with its work;

keeping it always switched on, preferably using a VPS service.

That is when CoinSmith can show what it is designed for — calm, technical, and stable automated trading.

CoinSmith Input Parameters

Below are the main input parameters that the user can change.

Manual lot = 0.01

This is the initial lot size with which CoinSmith opens orders when auto lot is not enabled.

The standard recommendation is to leave it at 0.01 lot if the minimum recommended deposit is used, which is at least 300 USD. This parameter should not be increased just because everything seems calm for a while. A larger lot without a suitable deposit may create unnecessary risk.

Auto lot by account balance

This enables or disables automatic lot increase based on account balance.

Example:

300–599 = 0.01 lot;

600–899 = 0.02 lot;

900–1199 = 0.03 lot;

1200–1499 = 0.04 lot;

and so on.

EA will not trade below this balance

This is the minimum account balance, for example 300, from which the EA is allowed to trade.

If the balance is below this value, the EA will not trade and will display a red warning on the chart.

Every 300 account currency units adds one lot step +0.01

This is the account balance step for automatic lot increase.

Every 300 account currency units increases the lot by one step, which is +0.01 lot.

Lot increase amount for each balance step

This means that every 300 in account balance increases the lot size by 0.01.

Max Auto Lot Safety cap for auto lot, 0 = no cap

This is the maximum automatic lot size.

It acts as a safety limit. If it is set to 0, then no maximum limit is used.

Max pending orders in grid

This parameter defines the maximum number of pending orders in the grid.

In simple terms, it determines how many levels CoinSmith is allowed to maintain in its order structure.

Money TP — account currency = 1.0

This is one of the most important parameters.

It means that if the total result of the open position basket reaches +1.0 USD, or another account currency depending on the broker account currency, CoinSmith closes all positions, deletes the pending orders, and the current cycle is considered completed.

Important: if you change the lot size, then this parameter must also be changed proportionally, unless Auto lot by account balance is enabled.

Example:

Lot 0.01 → Money TP 1.0;

Lot 0.02 → Money TP 2.0;

Lot 0.03 → Money TP 3.0.

This helps maintain the same logical relationship between lot size and the intended profit target for the entire order basket.