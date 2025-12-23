🔺 Triangle Pattern Gann EA v3.4 - Trade Like the Legendary W.D. Gann

Harness the Power of Geometric Price Patterns & Sacred Ratios

Are you ready to trade with one of the most powerful pattern recognition systems ever developed? The Triangle Pattern Gann EA v3.4 brings the legendary wisdom of W.D. Gann into the modern algorithmic trading era.





🌟 What Makes This EA Exceptional?

Based on Proven Gann Methodology

W.D. Gann was one of history's most successful traders, achieving over 90% accuracy using geometric patterns and natural ratios. This EA automates his triangle pattern strategy with precision:





✅ Automatic Triangle Detection - Identifies impulse (bullish) and correction (bearish) patterns

✅ Golden Ratio Targets - Uses Fibonacci ratios (61.8%, 100%, 161.8%) for optimal entries and exits

✅ Swing Point Analysis - Advanced pivot detection algorithm finds key market turning points

✅ Real-Time Pattern Recognition - Scans every bar for high-probability setups









💰 Advanced Money Management - The v3.4 Advantage

Smart Position Management in USD Terms

Unlike basic EAs that use pips or points, v3.4 thinks in DOLLARS - the currency that matters to your account:

🎯 Breakeven System





Activates when position reaches $10 profit (customizable)

Automatically locks in $1 profit (customizable)

Protects your capital from market reversals

Per-position tracking - each trade managed independently





📈 Intelligent Trailing Stop





Starts trailing at $15 profit (customizable)

Moves SL every $5 additional profit (customizable)

Locks in progressively more profit as the trade runs

Never moves SL against you - only in profit direction





💎 Partial Profit Taking





Automatically closes 50% of position at $20 profit (customizable)

Lets remaining position run to full target

Reduces risk while maintaining upside potential

Smart lot calculation respects broker minimums









📊 Three Precision Target Levels

Choose your trading style with flexible TP options:





Preliminary (61.8%) - Quick scalping profits

Zone 1 (100%) - Balanced risk/reward (default)

Zone 2 (161.8%) - Maximum profit potential





Each target calculated from triangle height using Gann's proven ratios.





🛡️ Professional Risk Management

Flexible Position Sizing





Fixed Lot Mode - Set your preferred lot size

Risk % Mode - Automatically calculates lots based on account balance and SL distance

Respects all broker limitations (min/max lots, step size)





Smart Trade Filtering





✅ Time filter - Trade only during optimal market hours

✅ Spread filter - Avoid high-cost entries

✅ Minimum pattern height - Ensures quality setups

✅ Configurable bar spacing - Filters out noise





Position Control





Close opposite positions on new signal (optional)

Hedging support for advanced strategies

Max positions per direction limit

Full control over order execution









🎨 Crystal Clear Visual Interface

On-Chart Analysis





Triangle visualization - See the pattern forming in real-time

Color-coded signals - Bullish (green) and Bearish (red)

Target zones - All TP and SL levels clearly displayed

Directional arrows - Instant signal recognition

Numbered pivot points - Track the pattern development





Live Trading Dashboard

╔═══════════════════════════════════════════╗

║ TRIANGLE PATTERN GANN EA v3.4 ║

║ ★ Breakeven/Trailing in USD ║

╠═══════════════════════════════════════════╣

║ EURUSD | H1 ║

║ BUY: 1 | SELL: 0 ║

║ Total Profit: $45.80 ║

╠═══════════════════════════════════════════╣

║ #12345 BUY: $45.80 | BE:✓ Part:✓ Lock:$20║

╠═══════════════════════════════════════════╣

║ BE Trigger: $10.00 | Lock: $1.00 ║

║ Trail Start: $15.00 | Step: $5.00 ║

║ Partial: $20.00 @ 50% ║

╚═══════════════════════════════════════════╝





🔔 Never Miss a Trade





Visual Alerts - Pop-up notifications on new signals

Push Notifications - Receive alerts on your mobile device

Detailed Trade Logging - Complete audit trail

Real-time Status Updates - Know exactly what the EA is doing









⚙️ Easy Setup & Customization

Plug & Play Installation





Install the EA on MetaTrader 5

Attach to any chart (recommended: H1 or H4)

Configure your preferences

Let the EA do the work!





Fully Customizable Parameters





📍 Pivot detection sensitivity

📐 Triangle pattern criteria

🎯 Target selection and ratios

💵 Money management thresholds

🕐 Trading time windows

🎨 Visual display options









💡 Why Traders Love This EA

"Set It and Forget It" Automation





"I run it on EURUSD H1. The breakeven feature saved me from 3 losing trades last week that would have hit SL. Now they closed at +$1 each instead of -$50!"





Professional-Grade Position Management





"The trailing stop in USD is genius. I can see exactly how much profit I'm locking in. Much better than counting pips!"





Clear Entry Signals





"The triangle patterns are easy to understand. I can backtest the signals visually and trust the logic."









🎯 Best Timeframes & Symbols

Recommended Setup





Timeframes: H1, H4 (best balance of signals and reliability)

Symbols: Major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

Account Type: Hedge accounts for maximum flexibility





Also Works Well On





Indices (US30, NAS100, SPX500)

Commodities (Gold, Silver, Oil)

Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) - adjust parameters for volatility









📈 Optimization Tips

For Conservative Trading





Use smaller lot sizes or 1-2% risk

Enable breakeven early ($5-10)

Take profits at Preliminary target

Use time filter to avoid news events





For Aggressive Trading





Target Zone 2 (161.8%)

Wider trailing step for bigger moves

Allow multiple positions per direction

Trade 24/5 without time filter









🔐 Safety First





✅ No martingale or grid systems

✅ Every trade has a stop loss

✅ Position size controlled by risk management

✅ Per-position tracking prevents conflicts

✅ Smart order modification prevents errors









📦 What You Get





TrianglePatternGannEA_v34.mq5 - Complete source code

Visual pattern recognition - See what the EA sees

Live trading dashboard - Monitor performance in real-time

Comprehensive documentation - All parameters explained

Lifetime updates - Future improvements included









🚀 Start Trading Like Gann Today

Perfect For:





📊 Pattern traders wanting automation

💼 Traders who understand Gann methodology

⏰ Busy professionals who can't watch charts 24/7

📈 Traders seeking consistent, rule-based systems

🎓 Students of classical technical analysis









💎 The v3.4 Difference

This isn't just another pattern EA. Version 3.4 represents a quantum leap in position management:





USD-based calculations - Trade in the currency that matters

Per-position state tracking - Each trade managed independently

Smart profit locking - Breakeven and trailing work together seamlessly

Partial close automation - Take profits while staying in the game

Professional-grade logic - Built for real trading, not just backtests









📞 Questions?

The EA includes comprehensive inline documentation and clear parameter descriptions. Every input has a helpful tooltip explaining exactly what it does.





⚠️ Important Notes





Requires MetaTrader 5 (not compatible with MT4)

Best results on ECN/Raw Spread accounts

Recommended minimum balance: $500 (for proper risk management)

Enable AutoTrading and allow DLL imports

Test on demo account first to understand behavior









🏆 Join the Gann Trading Revolution

Transform your trading with a system that combines:





100+ years of proven methodology (W.D. Gann's legacy)

Modern algorithmic precision (automated pattern recognition)

Professional money management (USD-based position control)

Complete transparency (full source code included)





Download Triangle Pattern Gann EA v3.4 today and start trading with the confidence of a master.





Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo first and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

