RealTrend
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
To get started, subscribe to the RealTrend Telegram channel. t.me/RealTrendFree
RealTrend is an EA that facilitates trading for expert users.
The user's aim is to identify the right business trend
and let RealTrend suggest the placement of pending orders in strategic points
where the price will retrace and then continue its trend.
RealTrend is very simple to use and includes a single user-defined stoploss input and an intuitive chart panel.
The takeprofit is placed directly by the Bot.
risk level recommendations (without stoploss):
To date there have never been any account losses in any risk case.
Operating on a question of trend recognition by the user,
it is not possible to do backtests for the simple reason that the Bot is semi-automatic
and therefore without human intervention RealTrend cannot operate, consider it simply as an aid in the trade.
As for less experienced traders who want to be advised on the right trend and the best way to exploit
RealTrend I recommend you subscribe to the RealTrendBot Telegram channel. t.me/RealTrendFree here they will come from week to week
suggest the forex trend how to best set the BOT and we will update you on possible changes to the trend or trade to be made.
The channel is followed by experts who each manage news, technical study of the chart, indicators and everything that can influence the market trend
also anticipating any trend changes.
RealTrend updates will be shared on the channel.
Tip: every time you launch RealTrend we recommend you delete automatic orders and reset (using simple panel keys)
to be able to operate independently.
RealTrend is an EA that facilitates trading for expert users.
The user's aim is to identify the right business trend
and let RealTrend suggest the placement of pending orders in strategic points
where the price will retrace and then continue its trend.
RealTrend is very simple to use and includes a single user-defined stoploss input and an intuitive chart panel.
The takeprofit is placed directly by the Bot.
risk level recommendations (without stoploss):
- LOW: capital from 10.000 USD lots 0.1__DrawDownMax 7%__ 1% - 2% monthly profit
- MEDIUM: capital from 10.000 USD lots 0.5__DrawDownMax 35%__ 5% - 10% monthly profit
- HIGH: capital from 10.000 USD lots 1.0__DrawDownMax 70%__ 10% -20% monthly profit
To date there have never been any account losses in any risk case.
Operating on a question of trend recognition by the user,
it is not possible to do backtests for the simple reason that the Bot is semi-automatic
and therefore without human intervention RealTrend cannot operate, consider it simply as an aid in the trade.
As for less experienced traders who want to be advised on the right trend and the best way to exploit
RealTrend I recommend you subscribe to the RealTrendBot Telegram channel. t.me/RealTrendFree here they will come from week to week
suggest the forex trend how to best set the BOT and we will update you on possible changes to the trend or trade to be made.
The channel is followed by experts who each manage news, technical study of the chart, indicators and everything that can influence the market trend
also anticipating any trend changes.
RealTrend updates will be shared on the channel.
Tip: every time you launch RealTrend we recommend you delete automatic orders and reset (using simple panel keys)
to be able to operate independently.