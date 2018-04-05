Macd divergence and parabolic sar sell only
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0T8Mge39Xsk&t=9s
Youtube
These EAs trade macd divergence only if there is a parabolic sar change at the same time.
- Sell bearish macd divergence & parabolic sar crosses above price
- Macd settings
- Threshhold is how far above / below zero divergence must occur.
- Timeframe used
- Parabolic sar settings
- Only one trade in that direction can be opened at once.
- Trades on open bar
- Alerts , mt5 and mobile
- Stop loss and target points
- Stop loss is set to a % percentage of the target point.
- Soo 100% is 1:1 risk reward ratio 200% 1:2 RR and so on.
- If target point is 50 pips and you want a 50 pip stop set at 100.
- Volume size in lots.
- Multi time frame use