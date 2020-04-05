The trender

How it works:

The EA identifies strong trends using multi-timeframe EMA, RSI, ADX, MACD, and Bollinger Bands. It opens a main position in the direction of the trend. If price moves against the position, it automatically opens a hedge to manage drawdown. Both main and hedge positions use dynamic trailing profit to lock in gains.

Best suited for swing traders who prefer structured, rule-based trading rather than scalping.

Important: This EA is optimized only for XAUUSD M15 during Tokyo session hours. Using it on other symbols or timeframes is not recommended.

Risk Warning: Trading involves significant risk of loss. Backtest results do not guarantee future or real trading results. Past performance does not guarantee future results. We are not financial advisors. Always use proper risk management and test thoroughly on a demo account first. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. always use demo and back test 1st.



