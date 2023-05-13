"AV BuyLow SellHigh EA" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which was created from the simple "AV Preview".



The original idea was to buy lower and sell higher from the last entry price. On request, I have developed it further and tried to remove its trend weakness. This EA is only the Minlot version to try out.





Strategy:



The size of a displayed rectangle is used to decide whether range trading is to be carried out (sell above, buy below) or trend trading (buy on rising, continue selling on falling prices).



Trading stops above trend trading pips. The first limit "Range Trading until x Pips" should be chosen slightly higher than the TP and the second limit "Trend Trading until x Pips" at strategy tester results. The width of the rectangle, which contributes to the height calculation, can also be changed in the settings: "Rectangle candles".





Settings:



- SL pips

- TP pips



- Range trading until x pips

- Trend trading until x pips



- Rectangle candles

- Rectangle range color

- Rectangle trend up color

- Rectangle trend down color

- MagicNr





Screenshot:



- DOW H1, in the default settings, 01/01/2023 to 04/04/2023

- about 200 trades in 3 months



