Backtest Performance Summary

(MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester – XAUUSD, M15)

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Key Advantages of Woori Gold Algorithm

Woori Gold Algorithm is a rule-based trading system designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) using a clear and disciplined approach. It combines simplicity, risk control, and practical execution, making it suitable for both learning and real trading environments.

Key Features:

EMA Crossover Strategy

Uses fast and slow Exponential Moving Averages to identify trend direction and optimal entry points.

Trend-Following Logic

Trades only in the direction of the prevailing trend to reduce unnecessary market noise.

Built-in Risk Management

Includes predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop to help control risk and protect profits.

Gold-Optimized System

Specifically designed and tested for XAUUSD, considering its volatility and price behavior.

Scalping-Friendly Execution

Works efficiently on lower timeframes such as M15, suitable for active trading styles.

Transparent Trading Rules

No hidden logic or martingale. Every trade follows clear and understandable conditions.

User-Friendly & Educational

Easy to configure and ideal for traders who want to learn how algorithmic trading works.

Woori Gold Algorithm is best suited for users who prefer a structured, logical, and disciplined trading system rather than a high-risk or black-box robot.



