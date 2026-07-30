MAREA EA — MEAN REVERSION RANGE FADER



Marea EA is a free, fully automated mean-reversion system for EURUSD H4. It does one thing, and does it with discipline: when price closes in the extreme edge of its recent range, Marea fades the move and waits for the return toward the middle.



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HOW IT WORKS



1. Marea measures the high-low range of the last 80 bars (about two weeks on H4).



2. When a bar closes in the outer 5% of the range, it opens a single market order against the move: buy at the bottom of the range, sell at the top.



3. The position is closed by one of three exits:

- Time exit: after 36 bars (about 6 trading days), the main exit;

- Catastrophic stop loss: 250 pips, hit only in a small minority of trades;

- Optional range take profit: disabled by default.



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THE INPUTS



Signal

- LookbackBars: number of bars used to compute the range

- Threshold: width of the extreme entry zone (0.05 = 5% of the range)

- WarmupBars: minimum bars of history required before trading



Rollover filter

- SkipRollover: skip the bar that contains the daily rollover

- GMTOffsetWinter: broker server GMT offset in winter

- ServerUsesUS_DST: true if the server follows US daylight saving



Exit

- StopLossPips: stop loss in pips

- TimeoutBars: forced close after N bars

- UseRangeTP: enable the range take profit

- TPRangeFraction: TP position inside the range (0.5 = middle)



Breakeven and trailing

- BreakEvenPips: profit in pips that triggers breakeven (0 = off)

- BreakEvenLockPips: pips locked beyond the entry price

- TrailingStartPips: profit in pips that starts the trailing (0 = off)

- TrailingStopPips: trailing stop distance in pips



Money management

- LotMode: fixed lot or percentage of balance

- FixedLots: lot size in fixed mode

- BalancePercent: percentage of balance (lot = balance x % / 100 / 1000)

- MaxPositions: maximum simultaneous positions (0 = unlimited)



Panel and chart

- ShowPanel: show the on-chart info panel

- PanelX / PanelY: panel position

- PanelTextColor / PanelBGColor: panel text and background colors

- ShowRangeLines: show the range lines on the chart

- RangeLineColor / EntryZoneColor: colors of range boundaries and entry zones



Technical

- MagicNumber: identifier of the EA's trades

- SlippagePoints: maximum accepted slippage in points

- MaxSpreadPips: maximum spread to enter (0 = off)

- TradeComment: comment shown on orders



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RECOMMENDATIONS



- Symbol: EURUSD

- Timeframe: H4

- Account: ECN / Raw spread with low commissions, hedging account required (netting is not supported: the EA manages multiple independent positions)

- Recommended deposit: 1000 USD per 0.01 lots.

- GMT settings: for the common GMT+2/+3 brokers keep the defaults (GMTOffsetWinter = 2, ServerUsesUS_DST = true).



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HONEST EXPECTATIONS



Results vary with broker feed, spread and commissions. Backtests, including realistic costs, are shown in the screenshots with their exact test conditions. Past performance does not guarantee future results: test on demo first, as with any EA.



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If you find Marea useful, a fair review is the best way to support its development. For questions or issues, write in the Comments section.



