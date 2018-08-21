Bloc Divergence Min Max

The block of bars is collected under condition of divergence. If the divergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of divergence to the state of convergence. Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of convergence of bars.

 

Before removing the block, we find the extreme bars inside the block  (min, max). The line connects the extreme bars. The line is drawn only before the block is deleted!

To determine the divergence value, see here, the directions and the price forces in the block, see here.

Indicator for convergence conditions, see here.

The indicator has no settings.


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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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The block of bars is collected under condition of convergence . If the convergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of convergence to the state of divergence . Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of divergence of bars.   Before removing the block, we find the extreme bars inside the block   (min, max). The line connects the extreme bars. The line is drawn onl
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