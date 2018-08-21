Bloc Divergence Min Max

The block of bars is collected under condition of divergence. If the divergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of divergence to the state of convergence. Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of convergence of bars.

Before removing the block, we find the extreme bars inside the block (min, max). The line connects the extreme bars. The line is drawn only before the block is deleted!

To determine the divergence value, see here, the directions and the price forces in the block, see here.

Indicator for convergence conditions, see here.

The indicator has no settings.



