Reversal zones x2 free

1

The indicator looks for buying and selling zones, where a deal can be opened with a minimal stop loss and a better Risk Reward Ratio. The indicator is based on qualitative search of the Double top/Double bottom pattern.

This version works only on USDCAD! The full version of the indicator can be purchased here - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29820


Indicator operation principle

  1. Looks for local tops/bottoms which can potentially become a Reversal zone
  2. It waits for an impulse movement that would exceed the Reversal zone and draws a red/blue wide rectangle
  3. Within the Reversal zone, it looks for the strongest area of the zone - Main level.

Further actions of the trader:

  1. Wait for the price to return to the Reversal zone (retest) and touches the Main level.
  2. Find any reversal candlestick pattern near the Main level. This can be done with the help of the Pivot Point Reversal x2 indicator
  3. Open a deal. Set the stop loss to a zone. Set the take profit based on the TakeProfit Levels x2 or MACD_stopper x2 indicator
  4. Manage the deal manually or wait to receive TP/SL


Setting up the indicator

  • Days painting - the number of days in a row to look for Reversal zones and Main levels.
  • Min zone width, pip - the minimum width of a zone. 100 pips are optimal for most instruments. For indices and oil - 30 pips.
  • Min impulse width, pip - the minimum distance the price should pass after leaving a Reversal zone for this zone to be formed. 100 pips are optimal for most instruments. For indices and oil - 30 pips.
  • Fill square - fill the Reversal zones. Recommended value is "false".
  • Find Main Level in reversal zones - search for the Main level in reversal zones. Recommended value is "true", since the Main level is the most important point in a reversal zone.
  • Cut far zones - trim distant Reversal zones. Default is "true".
  • Buy reversal zone color - color of a Reversal zone for buying.
  • Buy Main Level color - color of the Main level for buying.
  • Sell reversal zone color - color of a Reversal zone for selling.
  • Sell Main Level color - color of the Main level for selling.

P.S. If you have any questions about the operation of the indicator, feel free to ask them in the Comments or in private messages.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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IQ Gold Gann Levels
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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The indicator shows entry points with Risk-Reward-Ratio 1 to 5. Main timeframe H1. Works on every pair. The main logic - is to find a reversal level, and then track the price reaction to this level. Doesn't need any settings. As a standard, it paint 5 levels of the same take-profit (red / blue for sellers and buys) and 1 stop-loss level - orange. ATTENTION! The full version of indicator. You can t est full work of indicator free only on the USDCAD pair here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produ
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John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.18 00:00 
 

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jmhuang
3144
jmhuang 2020.12.26 15:32 
 

use semaphore, you can get the same levels or even a free auto demand supply in the internet

Ethan Gagon
97
Ethan Gagon 2019.10.12 16:46 
 

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Shaheen Hassanali
6839
Shaheen Hassanali 2018.12.03 16:32 
 

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Konstantin
135
Konstantin 2018.08.16 21:33 
 

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Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.07.10 18:23 
 

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Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 13:29 
 

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