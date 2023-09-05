SFT Fibo Smart Zones
The indicator displays overbought and oversold levels, calculating them using the Fibonacci golden ratio formula.
It enables both trend-following and counter-trend trading, accommodating breakouts and rebounds from these levels.
It operates on all timeframes, across various currency pairs, metals, and cryptocurrencies.
Suitable for binary options trading.
Key Features:
- Based on the Fibonacci golden ratio
- Shows overbought and oversold levels
- Suitable for market and pending orders
- Simple and user-friendly configuration
- Works on all timeframes and symbols
- Applicable to trading currencies, metals, options, and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)
- Suitable for manual trading and expert advisor development
Indicator Settings:
- Levels Depth - period for level calculation.
Trading Recommendations for "Rebound" Strategy:
- Trade direction should align with the trend direction.
- When the price approaches red levels (support), consider opening Buy or Call positions (for options).
- When the price approaches blue levels (resistance), consider opening Sell or Put positions (for options).
- Exit the trade when it touches the opposite level or based on set Stop Loss and Take Profit.
- When using Stop Loss and Take Profit, it's advisable to set the Stop Loss just beyond the level marked by a solid line, with Take Profit at 1-2 times the Stop Loss or at one of the opposite-colored levels.
This indicator has proven to work well alongside the SFT Stable Swing indicator.
Various trading strategies are possible - you can develop the most comfortable one for yourself through trading experience.
Wishing you stable and profitable trading !
