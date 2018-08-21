Bloc Convergence Min Max





The block of bars is collected under condition of convergence. If the convergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of convergence to the state of divergence. Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of divergence of bars.

Before removing the block, we find the extreme bars inside the block (min, max). The line connects the extreme bars. The line is drawn only before the block is deleted!

Observation. Sometimes the indicator lines are superimposed on the ZigZag indicator. Quite often they form their own zigzag.

To determine the convergence value, see here, the directions and the price forces in the block, see here.

Indicator for divergence conditions, see here.

The indicator has no settings.



