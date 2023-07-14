Easy ICT Price Action MT4

4.88

Easy ICT Price Action is an ICT price action indicator for traders who use liquidity, BOS, Order Blocks, breaker zones, trading sessions, Silver Bullet timing and Opening Range Gap in their manual chart analysis.

Easy ICT Price Action is a trading indicator designed for traders who use ICT and price action concepts in their manual chart analysis.

It helps display important chart context such as liquidity levels, BOS, swing points, Order Blocks, breaker zones, trading sessions, Silver Bullet timing, Opening Range Gap and key reference levels.

The goal is to make the chart easier to read, so traders can focus on structure, timing and price location without manually marking every level.

Main Features

- Liquidity reference levels

- BOS and market structure labels

- Swing high and swing low context

- Bullish and bearish Order Block zones

- Breaker zone references

- Asia, London and New York session areas

- Silver Bullet timing reference

- Opening Range Gap display

- Key daily, weekly and monthly reference levels

- Clean visual support for ICT and price action analysis

Who Is It For?

Easy ICT Price Action is designed for traders who already use manual price action analysis and want clearer ICT chart context.

It is suitable for traders who focus on liquidity, market structure, Order Blocks, session timing and key price levels.

How To Use

Load the indicator on your chart and use the displayed zones, levels and structure labels as market context.

The indicator is designed to support manual analysis. It does not replace your trading plan and does not guarantee trading results.

Why This Tool

Instead of marking every session, structure break, liquidity level and Order Block manually, Easy ICT Price Action brings the most commonly used ICT chart references into one visual toolkit.

This can help traders read the chart faster and keep their analysis more organized.

Important Note

This is a visual chart analysis indicator. It does not open trades, close trades or guarantee profits.

Reviews 13
Heiner G.
710
Heiner G. 2024.09.03 16:09 
 

This indicator provides a good overview. You can find good trade entries based on the indicator and the target is also clearly defined. What is missing is a display on which you can see the higher TF in the structure, i.e. an MTF display. That is a great pity.

quantnoemo
31
quantnoemo 2024.01.12 22:20 
 

Great value for money, seems good so far. Thanks han!

nic
201
nic 2023.12.08 11:46 
 

A really good tool. I absolutely love it, Very helpful seller and always willing to give advise and he is very responsive. thanks

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裕文 潘
424
裕文 潘 2026.04.20 12:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Agent0007
42
Agent0007 2024.09.20 19:08 
 

Hai, kannst du der Indikator richtig beschreiben wie funktioniert damit der Handel in Profit geht, danke dir Voraus hast du für mich ein Video?

kurz Bezeichnungen : SSL,LL, Breaker, Silver Bullet, HH-Bos, HL-Bos, LH-Bos, Orange Farbe........?

Bitte beschreiben. Danke

Han Qin Lin
109788
Reply from developer Han Qin Lin 2024.09.21 04:07
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754826
Heiner G.
710
Heiner G. 2024.09.03 16:09 
 

This indicator provides a good overview. You can find good trade entries based on the indicator and the target is also clearly defined. What is missing is a display on which you can see the higher TF in the structure, i.e. an MTF display. That is a great pity.

quantnoemo
31
quantnoemo 2024.01.12 22:20 
 

Great value for money, seems good so far. Thanks han!

Han Qin Lin
109788
Reply from developer Han Qin Lin 2024.01.13 10:20
Thank you so much for your recognition! We're delighted to hear that you find our tool to be great value for money. Wishing you a Happy New Year filled with success and joy!
nic
201
nic 2023.12.08 11:46 
 

A really good tool. I absolutely love it, Very helpful seller and always willing to give advise and he is very responsive. thanks

Han Qin Lin
109788
Reply from developer Han Qin Lin 2024.01.13 10:15
Thank you so much for your positive feedback! We're delighted to hear that you love our tool. Our team is always here to assist you, and we appreciate your recognition of our helpful and responsive service. If you have any more questions or need further advice, feel free to reach out. Thanks again for choosing our tool!
Thompson8888
19
Thompson8888 2023.11.15 16:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Han Qin Lin
109788
Reply from developer Han Qin Lin 2023.11.15 16:38
Thank you for appreciating the indicator. Good luck and happy trading :)
zolid
64
zolid 2023.10.23 21:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Han Qin Lin
109788
Reply from developer Han Qin Lin 2023.10.28 06:47
Hello, Easy ICT Price Action is a comprehensive and versatile indicator that has been well-received due to its outstanding performance and affordable price. If you have any questions or concerns while using the indicator, please feel free to provide feedback. Wishing you good luck and happy trading!
itskev G-
95
itskev G- 2023.10.20 02:15 
 

Hi. My name Is Kevin. A few weeks has gone by since, I purchased two products from and the E.A. from David. At first, I found it a little glitchy. However, what Is discovered was it was not in the coding at all. All the products work great. Just do try to download them on too many computers. I think that was my problem. I downloaded it on my laptop when I travel and trade and on my desktop at home in my office. I know when someone spends the time to learn it features and is patient their trading will improve. Good Luck and be Patient.

Han Qin Lin
109788
Reply from developer Han Qin Lin 2023.10.24 01:51
Hello Kevin! Thank you for sharing your experience and giving a 5-star review. I'm glad to hear that the products are working great for you.I completely agree with you that patience and learning are key to improving trading. If you have any questions or need assistance with using the indicators, feel free to reach out to me. Wishing you good luck and continued success in your trading endeavors!
elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.09.23 19:56 
 

I've purchase many ict, smt, I must admit honestly this is the BEST! have bought Author both mt4+mt5, and Author is very passionate and take prompt action to fix any issue and open to suggestion, 5 stars, excellent indicator and awesome support responsive author! Well worth every penny spent, Thanks alot! 我购买了很多 ict、smt，老实说我必须承认这是最好的！已经买了 mt4+mt5，作者非常热情，立即采取行动解决任何问题并接受建议，5 颗星，出色的指标和出色的支持响应作者！花的每一分钱都值得，非常感谢！我几乎买了MQL中的所有smt、ict，你的是最好的，排名第一！

Han Qin Lin
109788
Reply from developer Han Qin Lin 2023.10.24 02:12
Thank you so much for your positive feedback and support! We are honored to receive such high praise from a professional buyer like you. We will continue to improve our products and provide excellent support. Thank you for your trust and blessings. Wishing you all the best!
Bayuajidnd
46
Bayuajidnd 2023.09.16 11:55 
 

Great indicator, definitely help my trading setup as a newbie trader, i can learn while watching the chart, and the support from Han is fantastic, he's amazing. Thanks Han!

Han Qin Lin
109788
Reply from developer Han Qin Lin 2023.10.24 02:16
Thank you for your positive review! We'll continue to improve our product and provide further assistance. If you have any more questions or need help, feel free to reach out to us. Happy trading!
Shu Hao Li
2231
Shu Hao Li 2023.08.29 05:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Han Qin Lin
109788
Reply from developer Han Qin Lin 2023.10.24 02:23
Thank you for your amazing review! We're thrilled to hear that you find our ICT indicator helpful. Good luck and happy trading.
barko9
160
barko9 2023.08.27 12:19 
 

love this indicator for the reasonable price and for the excellent potential Han is fast responsive and helpful thank u

Han Qin Lin
109788
Reply from developer Han Qin Lin 2023.10.24 02:28
Thank you for your kind words! We're delighted to hear that you love our indicator and find it reasonably priced. We will continue to provide excellent support and improve our product. If you have any more feedback or need further assistance, please feel free to let us know. Thank you for your support!
man1980
2347
man1980 2023.07.15 16:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Han Qin Lin
109788
Reply from developer Han Qin Lin 2023.10.24 02:32
Thank you for purchasing our indicator! We're thrilled to hear that you see promise in it and that you're satisfied with the support we provided. Rest assured, we are committed to continuously improving our indicator and providing regular updates. We will keep you informed of any new developments and enhancements.If you have any further questions or need assistance, please don't hesitate to reach out. We're here to help.
Thank you once again for your purchase and support!
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