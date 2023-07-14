Easy ICT Price Action MT4

Easy ICT Price Action is an ICT price action indicator for traders who use liquidity, BOS, Order Blocks, breaker zones, trading sessions, Silver Bullet timing and Opening Range Gap in their manual chart analysis.

Easy ICT Price Action is a trading indicator designed for traders who use ICT and price action concepts in their manual chart analysis.

It helps display important chart context such as liquidity levels, BOS, swing points, Order Blocks, breaker zones, trading sessions, Silver Bullet timing, Opening Range Gap and key reference levels.

The goal is to make the chart easier to read, so traders can focus on structure, timing and price location without manually marking every level.

Main Features

- Liquidity reference levels

- BOS and market structure labels

- Swing high and swing low context

- Bullish and bearish Order Block zones

- Breaker zone references

- Asia, London and New York session areas

- Silver Bullet timing reference

- Opening Range Gap display

- Key daily, weekly and monthly reference levels

- Clean visual support for ICT and price action analysis

Who Is It For?

Easy ICT Price Action is designed for traders who already use manual price action analysis and want clearer ICT chart context.

It is suitable for traders who focus on liquidity, market structure, Order Blocks, session timing and key price levels.

How To Use

Load the indicator on your chart and use the displayed zones, levels and structure labels as market context.

The indicator is designed to support manual analysis. It does not replace your trading plan and does not guarantee trading results.

Why This Tool

Instead of marking every session, structure break, liquidity level and Order Block manually, Easy ICT Price Action brings the most commonly used ICT chart references into one visual toolkit.

This can help traders read the chart faster and keep their analysis more organized.

Important Note

This is a visual chart analysis indicator. It does not open trades, close trades or guarantee profits.