Advanced Alert

By using of this indicator, you can easily set two alerts for each timeframe of each instrument.
This is how it works:
1. Add the indicator to the chart.
2. Click on "New Alert" button. 
3. Drag the drawn rectangle to your desired price.
4. Then click on "Add" button to active the alert. You can do the same for the second alert.
Please:
Keep in mind that for each rectangle only the side of the rectangle that is close to the price is important.
For a different instrument, drag it from the market watch to the chart or use "Change The Symbol" indicator(https://www.mql5.com/en/users/adham2021).
Use the "Check" button to see active alerts.
To correct or remove any alert, set "New Alert" button in "Add" state and perform your desired changes Then click on "Add" button.
Use "Clear" button to remove all alerts and rectangles.
Before the real account, be sure to test it on the demo account. 
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5 (1)
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MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
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Change The Symbol
Salih Yasar
Indicators
This indicator: 1. Does not provide any signal for trading. 2. Shows chart symbol and timeframe more visible. 3. Shows spread in digit format. 4. Shows the value of each point of current symbol per one lot. 5. Changes the symbol of current chart by one click. 6. It is useful for someone who wants to analyze different symbols on one chart. by clicking on the desired symbol name at left side, indicator draws it fast.
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