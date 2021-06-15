Advanced Alert

By using of this indicator, you can easily set two alerts for each timeframe of each instrument.

This is how it works:

1. Add the indicator to the chart.

2. Click on "New Alert" button.

3. Drag the drawn rectangle to your desired price.

4. Then click on "Add" button to active the alert. You can do the same for the second alert.

Please:

Keep in mind that for each rectangle only the side of the rectangle that is close to the price is important.

For a different instrument, drag it from the market watch to the chart or use "Change The Symbol" indicator( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/adham2021 ).

Use the "Check" button to see active alerts.

To correct or remove any alert, set "New Alert" button in "Add" state and perform your desired changes Then click on "Add" button.

Use "Clear" button to remove all alerts and rectangles.

Before the real account, be sure to test it on the demo account.