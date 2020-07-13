Ichimoku with alert
- Indicators
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Tete Adate AdjeteFullstack web dev - Web designer - MQL4 / 5 - Graphic designer - Community Manager - Python developer
- Version: 2.5
- Activations: 5
ichimoku indicator with alert; audible alert, email alert, push alert
you can enable or disable the settings as you wish
When there is a crossing of tenkansen and kijun you will get an alert
When there is a cross between Senkouspan A and Senkouspan B you will get an alert
Affordable sound settings
possibility to modify the parameters of the ichimoku indicator