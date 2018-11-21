A Captivating Glimpse into the Market: The Instant State Indicator

Unlock a powerful tool for graphical analysis that instantly reveals the current state of the market! This indicator, elegantly positioned in a separate lower window, acts like a seasoned analyst, clearly signaling the phase the price is in. Its primary value lies in its ability to proactively warn of potential trend reversals, providing traders with a valuable opportunity for timely entry into profitable positions.

Flexible Settings:

The indicator features an intuitive bar_limit setting. Set your desired number of recent bars for the indicator to display, allowing you to focus on the current market picture. Setting the value to 0 will encompass the entire available price history, providing broader context.

Trading and Market Analysis Methods Using the Instant State Indicator:

Identifying Market Phase: The primary application of the indicator is the visual determination of the current market phase. The indicator can display various states, such as: Uptrend: Signaling a dominant upward price movement.

Signaling a dominant upward price movement. Downtrend: Indicating a prevailing downward price movement.

Indicating a prevailing downward price movement. Sideways (Flat): Displaying a consolidation period where the price moves within a horizontal range without a clear direction.

Displaying a consolidation period where the price moves within a horizontal range without a clear direction. Overbought/Oversold (Potential Reversal Zones): The indicator may highlight extreme values suggesting a possible trend change. Trend Confirmation: Use the indicator to confirm the direction of an existing trend identified by other analysis methods (e.g., moving averages, trend lines). For example, enter a long position only when the indicator shows an "Uptrend" phase and the price is above an ascending moving average. Identifying Reversal Points: One of the key capabilities is identifying potential reversal points. A change in the indicator's phase (e.g., from "Uptrend" to "Overbought" or "Sideways") can be an early signal of a possible change in price direction. However, it's crucial to remember that this is only a potential signal and requires confirmation from other tools.

Building a Trading Strategy Based on the Instant State Indicator:

Defining Core Rules: Buy Signal: When the indicator changes phase from "Sideways" or "Oversold" to "Uptrend".

When the indicator changes phase from "Sideways" or "Oversold" to "Uptrend". Sell Signal: When the indicator changes phase from "Sideways" or "Overbought" to "Downtrend".

When the indicator changes phase from "Sideways" or "Overbought" to "Downtrend". Filters: Use additional conditions to filter out false signals (see the section on combining with other indicators).

Use additional conditions to filter out false signals (see the section on combining with other indicators). Risk Management: Define position size, stop-loss, and take-profit levels for each trade. Backtesting: Thoroughly test the developed strategy on historical data to evaluate its effectiveness and determine optimal parameters. Regular Adjustment: The market is constantly changing, so periodically review and adapt your trading strategy.

Recommendations for Use with Other Indicators:

To increase the accuracy of signals and filter out false positives, it is recommended to combine the instant state indicator with other technical analysis tools:

Trend Indicators (Moving Averages, MACD): Use them to confirm the direction of the trend identified by the state indicator. For example, enter a long position only when the indicator shows an "Uptrend" and the price is above a long-term moving average.

Use them to confirm the direction of the trend identified by the state indicator. For example, enter a long position only when the indicator shows an "Uptrend" and the price is above a long-term moving average. Oscillators (RSI, Stochastic): Help identify overbought and oversold zones, especially useful when analyzing the "Sideways" phase or for confirming potential reversals shown by the state indicator.

Help identify overbought and oversold zones, especially useful when analyzing the "Sideways" phase or for confirming potential reversals shown by the state indicator. Volume: Analyzing volume can confirm the strength of the trend shown by the state indicator. Increasing volume during an "Uptrend" phase strengthens the bullish signal.

Analyzing volume can confirm the strength of the trend shown by the state indicator. Increasing volume during an "Uptrend" phase strengthens the bullish signal. Candlestick Patterns: Combine signals from the state indicator with reversal patterns (e.g., Doji, Engulfing) for more accurate entry point identification.

Use in Automated Trading:

The instant state indicator can be integrated into trading robots (algorithmic trading systems) to automate the decision-making process. To do this:

Clearly define the conditions for opening and closing positions based on the indicator's phases and, if necessary, signals from other indicators. Program the trading robot according to the developed rules. Conduct thorough testing and optimization of the robot on historical data and in demo account conditions before using it on a live trading account. Account for the risk of slippage and order execution delays in automated trading.

Remember: No indicator is perfect and guarantees 100% profitable trades. The instant state indicator is a valuable analysis tool, but it should be used in conjunction with other methods and risk management strategies to achieve consistent trading results.



