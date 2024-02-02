Doji Hunter

In FX, signals from doji patterns can be effective in capturing potential trend developments. Therefore, setting pending orders simultaneously after the appearance of a doji can make it easier to capture the onset of a trend.

Setting stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels more widely can enhance the probability of success, but it also increases the associated risk.

In the event of a loss, it is possible to recover by increasing the next position size through multi-lot trading, but this strategy also comes with elevated risks.

**Note:**

- The occurrence of a trend is not guaranteed after the appearance of a doji.
- Setting pending orders requires proper price placement and timing.
- Balancing risk and return is crucial when configuring SL and TP.
- Increasing position size through multi-lot trading significantly amplifies risk.


Recommendation pair

Forex major pair

Time frame , Longer is more stable

Recommended products
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Double HMA lines MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). The Double HMA MTF Light indicator combines two timeframes on a single chart. The HMA of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA of the current timeframe defines short-term price movements. The indicator is freely distributed and hasn't audio signals or messages. Its main function is the visualization of price movements. If you need advanced functionality of the HMA multi-timeframe indicator (information ab
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicators
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Gbpjpy Awesome Oscillator Reversal Breakout MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
GBPJPY Awesome Oscillator Reversal Breakout (H1) is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 strategy designed to capture **confirmed reversal breakouts** on GBPJPY using an oscillator-based reversal trigger with rule-based **pending STOP execution** beyond recent price structure. The EA was backtested on **GBPJPY on the H1 timeframe** from **April 1, 2004 to April 24, 2024** using a MetaTrader 4 backtest engine (base data: GBPJPY_M1_UTC2). No parameter setup is required — the system is delivered with op
FREE
EA Scalping Expert
Gerard Valldosera Gomez
3 (1)
Experts
This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
FREE
MACD LevelTrader
Eduard Gluhov
Experts
Эксперт  MACD_LevelTrader создан для торговле валютной пары XAUUSD. Данная версия это наработки того, что можно извлечь  из  индикатора MACD и Moving Average.   Важно перед тестированием изменить настройку с 1000 на 5000                       Offset in points UP from SMA200 for sell            5000                       Offset in points DOWN from SMA200 for buy        5000   Тайм фрейм  М5. Два варианта логики, П араметр  true=вход по уровню  MACD + SMA200, false=вход по MACD  Тестируйте на демо
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Candle Countdown MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT4 Candle Countdown is a simple and precise tool that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. When your entry depends on the candle close, even a few seconds matter. This indicator helps you see the exact time and make decisions without rushing or guessing. An indicator for precise control over candle closing time. The indicator displays: time remaining until candle close current server time spread Stop Level
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 4 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
5 (1)
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT approach, are treated as liquidity zones, while in classical technical analysis they serve as potential support and resistance levels. Indicator settings: •
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicators
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It impl
FREE
PatternVol EA
Alexandr Gribanov
4.5 (2)
Experts
The PatternVol EA is based on its own observations of the market and consists of patterns, candlestick analysis, analysis of candlestick volumes, and also, the EA does not contain indicators. At the moment, the advisor is a small constructor of my non-indicator strategies, you can disable and enable each strategy separately, or make an assembly from several strategies. The work on the advisor continues to this day, new strategies are added, algorithms are improved. In the future, it will be a l
FREE
Candle GAP
Thushara Dissanayake
3 (1)
Indicators
The Candle GAP indicator is an essential tool for traders utilizing Gap Trading Strategies as it automatically identifies candle gaps for each day of the week. A gap refers to a price level difference between the close and open of two consecutive days. This indicator recognizes four types of gap patterns: Common, Breakaway, Continuation, and Exhaustion. By incorporating this indicator into any chart, traders can validate their signals and enhance their trading decisions. One of the key features
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Easy Candles
Alexander Nikolaev
3 (1)
Experts
This is a simple and free Expert Advisor that trades candlesticks. It compares several nearest bars and their volumes, and opens a trade based on that data. Unlike the professional version , it analyzes only 1 timeframe. The recommended timeframes for this EA are H1, H4, D1, it works with any currency pairs. The parameters always need to be optimized before trading, as well as after some period of trading. Input Parameters Lots - lot size (if Lots=0, then the lot will be calculated based on the
FREE
SFT Fibo Smart Zones
Artem Kuzmin
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The indicator displays overbought and oversold levels, calculating them using the Fibonacci golden ratio formula. It enables both trend-following and counter-trend trading, accommodating breakouts and rebounds from these levels. It operates on all timeframes, across various currency pairs, metals, and cryptocurrencies. Suitable for binary options trading. Key Features:  Based on the Fibonacci golden ratio  Shows overbought and oversold levels  Suitable for market and pending orders  Simple
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.67 (3)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Power Trend Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
FREE
The Day Scalping System
Anton Iudakov
3 (5)
Indicators
Scalping indicator. It takes into account volatility, price movement in the local interval and the direction of the current trend. Recommended timeframe - M5. Advantages: Low volatility when a signal appears ensures minimal movement against an open position. The indicator does not redraw its signals. There are alert signals. It is a great tool for day trading. Settings: Name Description Period Indicator period Range of each bar in the period (pp.) The maximum size of each candle in the indicato
FREE
TCL Auto Supply and Demand Oscillator
Stratos Digital (PVT) Ltd
Indicators
Auto Supply and Demand Oscillator is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that detects supply and demand zones automatically and displays them as a single oscillator value at the bottom of the chart, instead of drawing rectangles directly on price. Concept Supply zones are price areas where strong selling created a sharp downward move away from a balance area. Demand zones are price areas where strong buying created a sharp upward move. Traditional implementations draw boxes on the
FREE
Supply and Demand Indicator
Roman Zhitnik
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator allows to analyze a chart using the rule of supple and demand. You will see zones of sales and purchases and determine the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator is based on the principle of market fractality. Chart zones show places where a strong buyer or seller has made the price reverse and change its direction. The indicator has several types of zones calculation. Color and type of zones displaying are set as desired. The zone width can be displayed in pips.
FREE
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
Indicators
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicators
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.81 (32)
Experts
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX Live:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985?source=Unknown The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreeme
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
More from author
Balance Hedge Tanaka
Hong Ling Mu
4.17 (6)
Experts
<Amazing Low DD Forex robot> Balance Hedge EA is designed for Low Draw-down. The EA robot always make long and short order to monitor the each profit. For this reason . DD is always low even the market changes drastically. <Input parameter> Main input parameter is lot size. Main lot size is 0.01 Recovery lot size is 0.03. This lot is placed when long and short profit balance is somehow different. After placed recovery order, all order are closed together with profit target. Profit target is mad
FREE
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Experts
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
Quick Gold EA
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
This EA was created based on a certain phenomenon incorporating my ideas. The logic was inspired by observing the XAUUSD chart. When the candlestick size is very large, it tends to indicate a trend. This EA enters a trade when the candlestick size exceeds a predefined input value. It conditions the entry such that if it's a BUY entry, the previous candlestick must be bearish, and for a SELL entry, the previous candlestick must be bullish. Additionally, the EA comes equipped with a Trend Followi
FREE
EA GapAngle
Hong Ling Mu
5 (1)
Experts
FOREX market is life itself. There is no such thing as a stable life. The same applies to FOREX. It's always about staying within a certain price range, but occasionally, there are significant deviations from that range. Life is no different. During those times, it's important to wait patiently. Eventually, things will return to a stable range. When there is a major deviation from the range, it's an opportunity. You shouldn't miss out on this chance. This robot uses the Envelope indicator to e
FREE
Forex Robot Dude
Hong Ling Mu
4.33 (3)
Experts
Entry Logic The EA (Expert Advisor) will monitor price movements (M5, M15, H1, H4) during the specified input period. If these price movements exceed the input parameters, an entry will be executed. Take Profit (TP) = 50 pips Stop Loss (SL) = 50 pips Maximum Order Quantity = 1 To facilitate profit loss recovery, the robot offers the option to increase the lot size in the next entry (True/False choice). The best pair GBPUSD  / EURUSD TF M5 Set file (default)
FREE
Miracle Robot
Hong Ling Mu
5 (2)
Experts
The robot examines candlestick highs and lows on multiple timeframes during the course of the week. Also, entry is made with predicting a reversal at that price. The best currency pair is EURUSD and the timeframes H1 and H4 are a good match. With certain settings, you can enter up to 10 entries at the same time, so please adjust the number of entries. Close the basket and close multiple entries together when the profit reaches a certain value. As a default, the stop loss is set to 30 pips, so pl
FREE
Muscle ZigZag
Hong Ling Mu
3.86 (7)
Experts
I had never come up with such a logic before. One time, in a dream, a muscular man said to me, "Well, why don't you try using the ZigZag indicator along with the moving average line? By doing so, you will be able to contribute to world peace." I immediately started working on creating an Expert Advisor (EA). In just about 30 minutes, I had created an ideal EA. I was aware of using moving average lines before, but the idea of combining it with ZigZag was truly divine. I couldn't help but laugh
FREE
Gold Bloom
Hong Ling Mu
2.33 (3)
Experts
Welcome to Gold Bloom World! This forex robot, "Gold Bloom," is made for gold lovers around the world. The entry logic is sophisticated for the XAUUSD forex pair. The robot monitors the previous day's candle pattern and places a pending order in one direction. Take profit is determined by a trailing stop, while the stop loss is placed automatically based on the previous candle's price. Simple input Just enter initial lot size and set trailing stop.(points) For XAUUSD , please input points val
FREE
Forex Super Robot AIB
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
"Forex Super Robot AIB is a free robot that anyone can easily trade with. By simply attaching it to the EURUSD H1 chart, your life will be rosy from today on. This robot was created to fulfill your dreams. Please enjoy. The robot will make multiple entries, with a default of 20 orders. These orders will be closed together. The initial settings are TP=50 and SL=50, so please find the best settings for yourself."
FREE
Acromaachin
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<LOGIC> EA will place order based on the original logic. This EA should work with take profit and stoploss. Default TP is 50pips and SL is 50pips. If the order was closed with stoploss, EA will stop in that day. Next day, EA will restart and trade again with lot size increasing. Lot size and volume multiple is changeable in the parameters. <Best Pair and TF> EURUSD and GBPUSD TF H1 <Default set> Already optimized TP 50pips SL 50pips Martingale Volume muti X 2 Max martingale 5
FREE
Candle Pattern Master
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<EA main logic> 1. EA reads candle pattern for most profitable of BUY & SELL. 2. If these pattern matches , then EA places the order. 3. If the order was closed with stoploss, then EA should stop trade on that day. 4. Next day EA will re-start again with increasing lot size to recover the loss. <INPUT parameters> Slippage 3 pips MaxPosition 1 BaseLots 0,01 takeprofit 10pips stoploss 20pips Martingale True/False Max martingale 2 (times) Multiplier (lot size) 2,5 <Best pair & time frame>
FREE
Hedge Obasan EA
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Experts
I have designed a logic based on the widely used RSI indicator in Forex trading. Normally, it is well known that entering trades when the RSI value is overbought or oversold is effective, but it is not very effective when the trend reverses. Therefore, as a countermeasure, this EA (Expert Advisor) enters counter-trend trades after entering based on the RSI value. In other words, it uses a grid order strategy, but instead of placing orders at fixed intervals, it places additional sell orders when
FREE
Nogi Nogi Robot
Hong Ling Mu
3 (1)
Experts
This EA (Expert Advisor) is based on the logic of the ADX and utilizes the strength of trends as entry signals. The most crucial factor here is the success rate of these entries. By increasing the success rate, even with smaller profits for each individual trade, it becomes possible to accumulate substantial gains when trading across numerous currency pairs. This EA primarily operates on longer timeframes because it makes it easier to determine whether the trend is upward or downward. Addi
FREE
Mystic Swing
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
This EA has been designed to achieve stable trades regardless of market fluctuations. The optimal time frame for this EA is M5. It calculates the price changes in higher time frames, such as H1 and H4, and looks for entry points after a significant trend has occurred and the price starts to retrace. It is recommended to set wider take profit and stop loss levels. This setup works well for one trade per day. If a trade ends in a loss, the EA waits for an opportunity to re-enter with double the l
FREE
Break The BOX NOW
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
Entry logic The EA, called EA_BreakTheBox, creates a rectangle BOX based on the highest and lowest price within a certain time period. Once the BOX is formed, the EA is ready for entry. It allows you to input the time period for forming the BOX, and you can set a time filter for the EA. The default setting for EntryPips is 2 pips, but this can be changed. If the price breaks the upper price of the BOX by 2 pips, then a BUY Entry is placed (if Reverse mode=true). If the price breaks the lower pri
FREE
BOBOB Forex Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
Forex Robot BOBOB This EA forex robot concept is based on Market range value. EA check the certain range (highest and lowest price) price  and if the price break that level, then EA will place the order in reversal. Also the entry is judged based on Market trend directions. EA can be run in any pairs but most of time, the major pair is desired. Time frame is longer is better but short time frame such as M15 is possible. EA default set is already optimized ,  so you can just run EA with
FREE
Zcandle Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
The logic of this robot is simple, but very powerful. It monitors the current trend using long-term candlesticks, using multiple candlesticks to increase reliability. The EA first monitors the current trend and then places orders in line with the trend. The timing of the orders is based on an internal RCI indicator. The entry value for RCI can be freely adjusted. A value closer to 1 will increase accuracy, but decrease the frequency of entries. It trades with a TP of 50 and an SL of 50, but if
FREE
Rosoku Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
This EA has a very unique logic, meaning it does not use any indicators at all. It relies solely on monitoring the movement of candlesticks to determine entries. Specifically, it enters trades when certain conditions are met, such as the relationship between the previous candlestick and the current candlestick, or the timing of new highs or lows being reached. The number of entries is not significant, but it consistently generates profits by increasing the lot size when a loss occurs. Please Tr
FREE
Range Robot
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Experts
This forex robot was specially designed for XAUUSD Gold. The best time frame is H1 and the logid is base on Moving average. If the price touch the range of 2 moving average, the EA will make an entry. Stoploss is made based on the outer band of the moving average. The trade time is already ptmized and you can use the time filter to make a good profit. You can change these parameters. tp and stoploss and time trade time and lot size.
FREE
Forex OJP Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
I like a simple Robot and I will share with you. I can provide some information about using Simple Moving Average (SMA) as a trading strategy in Forex. SMA is a commonly used technical analysis tool in Forex trading. It calculates the average price of a currency pair over a specified period of time, and the resulting line can be used to identify trends in the market. Traders often use the crossover of different time period SMAs (e.g. 50-day and 200-day) to identify potential buy or sell signals.
FREE
BUMAN Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
EA BUMAN may not have a high frequency of entries, but it can provide stable profits. The entry logic is quite simple. It only uses one moving average line. It enters trades when the candlestick crosses the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) line. If the closing price of the candlestick is above the moving average line, a BUY entry is executed. If it is below the moving average line, a SELL entry is executed. To increase the profit-taking win rate, it is important to effectively use the Break Ev
FREE
Inside Candle EA
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Experts
Based on my original trading strategy, it appears that this EA is programmed to use technical analysis to identify an inside candle pattern in the current candle and wait for a breakout in either direction. If the price breaks out higher, the EA will place a buy order, and if it breaks out lower, the EA will place a sell order. The take profit and stop loss levels are set at 50 pips each. Additionally, using a martingale strategy, which involves increasing the lot size after a losing trade, ca
FREE
Gold Crasher
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<Logic> EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price. EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic. When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order. If trend is sell, then place sell order. This is to reduce a big draw down. <Input parameter> Slippage(pips) Max position Baselot size take profit stoploss Risk (MM) Grid order settings. Moving average period and Time frame N of bars for average line calculation <BEST PAIR and Time frame> XAUU
Golden Attacker Super
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<Basic logic > The Golden attacker Super is designed to follow the trend. The entry is made following market big trend and if the order was in the wrong directions, the grid order is placed. However Grid order is also follow the trend to reduce the draw down. Grid order is placed in the same direction of the Trend. There is no tp/sl , instead if the market trend changes, the order is closed with opposite signal. <The best pair and time frame> XAUUSD M5 <Myfxbool> Check here <Setfile> Set fi
Forex Robot VIX
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<LOGIC> Forex Robot EA VIX used VIX indicator. The VIX Index is a calculation designed to produce a measure of constant, 30-day expected volatility of the U.S. stock market, derived from real-time, mid-quote prices of S&P 500 Index (SPX ) call and put options. On a global basis, it is one of the most recognized measures of volatility -- widely reported by financial media and closely followed by a variety of market participants as a daily market indicator. After entry is made with VIX index v
EMACrossRenko
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Experts
<LOGIC> The EMA RENKO EA should run in Renko chart to show the best performance. The EA will entry based on 2 EMA line cross. (it is changeable in parameter.) As a result of FT , the best box size for XAUUSD (GOLD) is BOX 60 to 100.  Renko box size should be larger than spread value. Normally 3 times of spread. Please decide your box size with yourself. The EA will place addtional order as Grid if the trend move  to xxx pips from the last order. You can turn on/off in the parameter. The MAC
ATR Tanaka
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<LOGIC> The EA entry based on ATR indicator. The Average True Range (ATR) is a technical indicator that measures the volatility of an asset’s price. If market move with big volatility, then ATR value will increase. The EA reads a certain period of the ATR value and make an order with ATR input value. Also once EA made an order, it will be closed with a profit or it will be closed when the market volatility decreased. <Best parameter> After some FT result I shared the best set file. Please see t
OBONdesuyo
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
Obondesu forex robot is amazing low DD EA. The best pair is GBPUSD and EURUSD TF H1. <LOGIC> The EA makes entry based on candlestick pattern and price movement. <Take profit  and stoploss> Take profit is profit dollars. The robot make Grid entry with stoploss 100pips. The main order and each grid order are closed with total profit $1 with lot size 0,01. These parameters can be changed. <Recommend equity> $1000, lot size 0,01
Forex Super Robot ZABC
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
The super forex Robot Z-ABC is made based on Hedge logic. Can you imagine how wonderful if we could reduce draw down during the trade. Many people feel that it is very scarly during trades and want to reduce the high floating percentage. Now you don't worry about it. The Z-ABC uses the Hedge logic and this enable to reduce floating money. Normal Grid order is only in the same type of order in the wrong direction. But this robot has buy and sell order at the same time and they are closed togeth
EA Matsuwa
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
Thank you for seeing this information about the Forex Robot Matsuwa. It appears that the robot's main trading logic is based on analyzing the price gap between the current price and the price of the candlesticks that have passed over a specified barback period. Based on this analysis, the robot determines the future price trend and makes either a BUY or SELL order when the price gap reaches a certain intensity value. The EA template seems to have several functions, including Grid entry, trailin
Filter:
AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 18:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review