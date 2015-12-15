Tipu Trend

4.56
Tipu Trend is a non-lag, non-repaint, smart indicator, that shows the trend of selected time frames.


Features

  • Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts.
  • As easy to trade indicator that smooths the noise in the price action.
  • Highlights ranging markets.

Add Tipu Panel (found here) and unlock the following additional features.

  • An easy to use Panel that shows the trend + signal of the selected time frames.
  • Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space.


How to Use

The blue line indicates uptrend, the red line indicates downtrend, and the gray line indicates ranging market. For example, if a pertinent period is in uptrend, the panel will show blue color for the period. It will also display a visual "buy" signal after a change in the line color from red to blue. As a best practice, it is recommended to consider signals from other time frames and/or other indicators before making a trade decision.

Tipu Trend gives best results in a trending market.


Parameters

  • Show Panel?: visibility settings, select true/false to show panel. (need Tipu Panel added to the chart).
  • Short Name for the Panel: short name for the panel heading on Tipu Panel
  • Show Boxes for Support/Resistance - select true/false this will mark range boxes around support/resistance
  • Fill Boxes - format appearance for the range boxes
  • Box Color - format appearance for the range boxes
  • Box Line Style - format appearance for the range boxes
  • Box Line Width - format appearance for the range boxes
  • Alert only our of range - select true/false if you only want alerts when the trend line is out of the range boxes
  • Alert Buy - select true/false for buy only alerts
  • Alert Sell - select true/false for sell only alerts
  • Alert NT - select true/false for range only alerts
  • Alert Shift: candle delay for the signal, enter 1 if you want the alert sent after 1 candle to be passed
  • Alert Mobile: select true/false to get push notification on your device, make sure the device settings are correct here
  • Alert onscreen on change: select true/false to get alert on the terminal, this alert shows in a separate window
  • Alert email on change: select true/false to get email alerts, make sure email settings are correct here

Developers

int tempsignal = (int)iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"Tipu_Panel_Trend",false,"","",false,false,clrNONE,STYLE_SOLID,2,"",false,1,false,false,false,3,0);
int temptrend = (int)iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"Tipu_Panel_Trend",false,"","",false,false,clrNONE,STYLE_SOLID,2,"",false,1,false,false,false,4,0);

//if the signal is buy
if (tempsignal == OP_BUY) //or OP_SELL
   {
   
   }
//if the trend is buy
if (temtrend == OP_BUY)   //or OP_SELL
   {
   
   }
Reviews 14
pan898899
534
pan898899 2025.03.20 14:33 
 

指标非常好，你非常乐于助人好评 5 星

cailu168
352
cailu168 2017.07.10 18:14 
 

Nice ... used a lot of indicators this top1

Skerdekat
36
Skerdekat 2016.11.03 21:01 
 

Fantastic

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pan898899
534
pan898899 2025.03.20 14:33 
 

指标非常好，你非常乐于助人好评 5 星

mauro bianchi
261
mauro bianchi 2023.07.25 08:44 
 

Grazie, indicatore utile

Davide Cecchi
33
Davide Cecchi 2017.11.22 19:49 
 

Not better than any other trend indicator.. a simple moving average will do the same in good market conditions. Don't waste your money.

cailu168
352
cailu168 2017.07.10 18:14 
 

Nice ... used a lot of indicators this top1

CrudeOil Best Strategy
487
CrudeOil Best Strategy 2017.06.22 23:33 
 

Which of your indicators do you recommend using the Trend indicator?

Laszlo Daniel Toeroek
224
Laszlo Daniel Toeroek 2017.04.15 13:50 
 

Hello. Now I rent 6 months the Trend indicator, but only I see into my MT! Tipu Macd. I dont want Tipu MACD, need to me only Tipu Trend indicator. Pls. help me.

IGARIOK001
77
IGARIOK001 2017.03.04 20:09 
 

добрый вечер, я купил 3 индикатора ( Tipu Trend , Tipu Impulse Oscillator , Tipu Parabolic SAR Dashboard ) паставил индикатор Tipu Panel alert приходит поздно , что мне делать ? как мне настроить индикатор.

Skerdekat
36
Skerdekat 2016.11.03 21:01 
 

Fantastic

[Deleted] 2016.10.27 04:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mujeeb Abdul
2299
Mujeeb Abdul 2016.03.02 08:07 
 

Excellent Product top notch indicator number one indicator on MQL5

till now

Thanks

fabbry72
1389
fabbry72 2016.01.27 01:43 
 

Very good indicators and Kaleem very helpful person

5 stars

Midhat Mujeer
151
Midhat Mujeer 2015.12.24 15:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrew
503
Andrew 2015.12.23 18:09 
 

Excellent product!

dax68
477
dax68 2015.12.18 20:32 
 

good indicator five star

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