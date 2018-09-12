LevelPAttern

There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : • values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) • values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)