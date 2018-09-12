LevelPAttern

LevelPAttern is a technical indicator based on the daily levels and Price Action patterns. The indicator is based on the standard ZigZag indicator + reversal candlestick pattens, such as Star, Hammer (also knows as Pin bar), Engulfing and others. The indicator generates audio and text notifications when a pattern is formed and a level is touched. It also supports sending email and push notifications.


Indicator operation features

  • It is suitable for working with any CFD and FOREX trading instrument. Recommended timeframe - H1, H4 and D1
  • Formation of a pattern, or level touching + formation of a pattern can be considered a market entry signal
  • When using this indicator, it is also necessary to take the global trend into account.


Parameters

  • number of bars in the history of the indicator - the number of bars analyzed for detection of the Price Action patterns
  • number of bars to search for levels - the number of bars for plotting levels based on the ZigZag indicator
  • maximum distance between levels - the maximum distance in points between the breaks (peaks) of the ZigZag indicator
  • color of daytime levels - color of the daily levels
  • color of Zigzag levels - color of the ZigZag levels
  • color of buy trend patterns - color of the patterns directed upward
  • color of sell trend patterns - color of the patterns directed downward
  • pat.:hammer - enable/disable the Hammer pattern (hm)
    • pat.:hammer:max body (in point) - the maximum size of a candle body in points
    • pat.:hammer:min shadow hammer handle (in % from sweep) - the minimum shadow of the Hammer handle as a percentage of the candle span
    • pat.:hammer:max shadow opposite hammer handle - the maximum shadow opposite to the Hammer handle as a percentage of the entire candle span
  • pat.:absorption - enable/disable the Engulfing pattern (abs)
  • pat.: clouds - enable/disable the Cloud pattern (cloud)
    • pat.:clouds:min body (in point) - the minimum body size in points
    • pat.:clouds:min body (in % from sweep) - the minimum body size as a percentage of the entire candle span
  • pat.:star - enable/disable the Star pattern (star)
    • pat.:star:min body (in point) - the minimum body size of side candles in points
    • pat.:star:min body (in % from sweep) - the minimum body size as a percentage of the side candles span
    • pat.:star:max body star (in point) - the maximum body size in points of the central candle
    • pat.:star:max body star (in % from sweep) - the maximum body size of the central candle as a percentage of the side candles span
    • pat.:star:max sweep star (in point) - the maximum span of the central candle in points
    • pat.:star: max sweep star (in % from the surrounding bars) - the maximum span of the central candle as a percentage of the side candles span
  • pat.:star(doji) - enable/disable the Start (Doji) pattern star(d)
    • pat.:star(doji):min body (in point) - the minimum body size of side candles in points
    • pat.:star(doji):min body (in % from sweep) - the minimum body size as a percentage of the side candles span
    • pat.:star(doji):max body star (in point) - the maximum body size in points of the central candle (can be 0)
    • pat.:star(doji):max body star (in % from sweep) - the maximum body size of the central candle as a percentage of the side candles span
    • pat.:star(doji):max sweep star (in point) - the maximum span of the central candle in points
    • pat.:star(doji):max sweep star (in % from the surrounding bars) - the maximum span of the central candle as a percentage of the side candles span
  • notice:alert - enable/disable alerts
  • notice:email - enable/disable email messages
  • notice:mobile app - enable/disable push notifications
  • ZigZag:Depth - Depth of the ZigZag indicator
  • ZigZag:Deviation - Deviation of the ZigZag indicator
  • ZigZag:Backstep - Backstep of the ZigZag indicator
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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