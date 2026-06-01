Conviction Gold

Set risk. Run EA. No parameter maze.

Conviction Gold is a risk-managed Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. An internal score model sizes every entry by conviction. You set the risk, and the EA handles evaluation, position sizing, and execution.

User manual

Full setup and operation guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770998
Please read the manual and test the free demo in the MT5 Strategy Tester before renting.

What you set

Out of the box the EA runs in Fixed USD mode at $750 per cycle — a bounded, predictable risk for short demo tests. The performance figures below use Balance % mode; to reproduce them, switch to Balance % and set 2.5% per cycle. Grid spacing, stop-loss tuning, and session handling are all internal. If you change one thing, change the risk value.

Key features
  • Score-weighted position sizing
  • Five-grid mean-reversion structure with a volatility-based stop loss
  • Session-aware entries for the Asia, Europe and USA sessions
  • Per-symbol lot calculation and pre-trade scenario validation
  • Over-risk warnings and a symbol diagnostic log on startup

Risk model

Category: Grid and Level trading. Loss-recovery doubling is not used, and risk is never increased after a loss to recover previous trades. Total per-cycle risk is bounded before the cycle begins. Up to ten concurrent positions may open depending on market conditions, and each grid scenario uses a volatility-based stop loss.

Backtest record

Real ticks on XAUUSD March 2022 to May 2026, starting from 10,000 USD.

1.5% conservative — final balance about 0.22M USD (22x), max equity drawdown about 17.55%, Sharpe about 4.64.
2.5% balanced — final balance about 1.50M USD (150x), max equity drawdown about 28.04%, Sharpe about 4.41.
5.0% aggressive — final balance about 13.32M USD (1,332x), max equity drawdown about 45.86%, Sharpe about 3.44.

Higher risk increases both returns and drawdown. 5.0% is an aggressive setting, not the maximum: Balance % is capped at 7.5% per trade and Fixed USD at 15% of balance. Choose the risk value according to your account size and margin conditions.

Requirements
  • MetaTrader 5 with a Hedging account (Netting is not supported)
  • Recommended balance of 10,000 USD or more
  • Recommended leverage of 1:500
  • A VPS for stable around-the-clock operation
  • A low-spread broker

Important

Backtest results do not guarantee future live results. Live performance varies materially due to spread, slippage, execution quality, broker conditions, and data quality. Compounding over the full period magnifies small per-trade differences. Trading involves substantial risk, and you are fully responsible for your own trading decisions.
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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