Conviction Gold
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.12
- Updated: 11 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Set risk. Run EA. No parameter maze.
Conviction Gold is a risk-managed Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. An internal score model sizes every entry by conviction. You set the risk, and the EA handles evaluation, position sizing, and execution.
User manual
Full setup and operation guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770998
Please read the manual and test the free demo in the MT5 Strategy Tester before renting.
What you set
Out of the box the EA runs in Fixed USD mode at $750 per cycle — a bounded, predictable risk for short demo tests. The performance figures below use Balance % mode; to reproduce them, switch to Balance % and set 2.5% per cycle. Grid spacing, stop-loss tuning, and session handling are all internal. If you change one thing, change the risk value.
Key features
Risk model
Category: Grid and Level trading. Loss-recovery doubling is not used, and risk is never increased after a loss to recover previous trades. Total per-cycle risk is bounded before the cycle begins. Up to ten concurrent positions may open depending on market conditions, and each grid scenario uses a volatility-based stop loss.
Backtest record
Real ticks on XAUUSD March 2022 to May 2026, starting from 10,000 USD.
1.5% conservative — final balance about 0.22M USD (22x), max equity drawdown about 17.55%, Sharpe about 4.64.
2.5% balanced — final balance about 1.50M USD (150x), max equity drawdown about 28.04%, Sharpe about 4.41.
5.0% aggressive — final balance about 13.32M USD (1,332x), max equity drawdown about 45.86%, Sharpe about 3.44.
Higher risk increases both returns and drawdown. 5.0% is an aggressive setting, not the maximum: Balance % is capped at 7.5% per trade and Fixed USD at 15% of balance. Choose the risk value according to your account size and margin conditions.
Requirements
Important
Backtest results do not guarantee future live results. Live performance varies materially due to spread, slippage, execution quality, broker conditions, and data quality. Compounding over the full period magnifies small per-trade differences. Trading involves substantial risk, and you are fully responsible for your own trading decisions.
Conviction Gold is a risk-managed Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. An internal score model sizes every entry by conviction. You set the risk, and the EA handles evaluation, position sizing, and execution.
User manual
Full setup and operation guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770998
Please read the manual and test the free demo in the MT5 Strategy Tester before renting.
What you set
Out of the box the EA runs in Fixed USD mode at $750 per cycle — a bounded, predictable risk for short demo tests. The performance figures below use Balance % mode; to reproduce them, switch to Balance % and set 2.5% per cycle. Grid spacing, stop-loss tuning, and session handling are all internal. If you change one thing, change the risk value.
Key features
- Score-weighted position sizing
- Five-grid mean-reversion structure with a volatility-based stop loss
- Session-aware entries for the Asia, Europe and USA sessions
- Per-symbol lot calculation and pre-trade scenario validation
- Over-risk warnings and a symbol diagnostic log on startup
Risk model
Category: Grid and Level trading. Loss-recovery doubling is not used, and risk is never increased after a loss to recover previous trades. Total per-cycle risk is bounded before the cycle begins. Up to ten concurrent positions may open depending on market conditions, and each grid scenario uses a volatility-based stop loss.
Backtest record
Real ticks on XAUUSD March 2022 to May 2026, starting from 10,000 USD.
1.5% conservative — final balance about 0.22M USD (22x), max equity drawdown about 17.55%, Sharpe about 4.64.
2.5% balanced — final balance about 1.50M USD (150x), max equity drawdown about 28.04%, Sharpe about 4.41.
5.0% aggressive — final balance about 13.32M USD (1,332x), max equity drawdown about 45.86%, Sharpe about 3.44.
Higher risk increases both returns and drawdown. 5.0% is an aggressive setting, not the maximum: Balance % is capped at 7.5% per trade and Fixed USD at 15% of balance. Choose the risk value according to your account size and margin conditions.
Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 with a Hedging account (Netting is not supported)
- Recommended balance of 10,000 USD or more
- Recommended leverage of 1:500
- A VPS for stable around-the-clock operation
- A low-spread broker
Important
Backtest results do not guarantee future live results. Live performance varies materially due to spread, slippage, execution quality, broker conditions, and data quality. Compounding over the full period magnifies small per-trade differences. Trading involves substantial risk, and you are fully responsible for your own trading decisions.