Position Sizer Order Assistant MT5
- Experts
- Konstantin Evseev
- Version: 2.60
- Updated: 24 December 2025
Version 2.60 Released
Position Sizer & Order Assistant MT5 is a semi-automatic trading assistant for MetaTrader 5. It calculates position size based on risk percentage and allows visual placement of Stop Loss, Entry, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart.
This tool helps traders maintain strict risk control and avoid manual calculation errors.
WHAT IT DOES
This EA does not trade automatically. It assists traders with:
- Calculating position size based on specified risk percentage
- Visually setting and adjusting SL / Entry / TP levels
- Monitoring actual risk before order execution
All trading decisions are made by the user.
KEY FEATURES
- Position sizing by risk percentage
- Support for market and pending orders
- Visual SL / Entry / TP placement on chart
- Risk display in percentage and account currency
- Risk zone highlighting (loss / profit areas)
- Warning when risk exceeds target
- Confirmation required for high-risk trades
- Multi-timeframe support
- Works with all MT5 trading instruments
HOW TO USE
- Attach the EA to a chart
- Click "New Order"
- Set SL, Entry, and TP levels by clicking on the chart
- Specify your desired risk percentage
- Review calculated position size
- Confirm order placement
IMPORTANT
- This is not an automated trading strategy
- No trades are executed without user confirmation
- No martingale, grid, or averaging methods
- No hidden restrictions or copy protection
SUITABLE FOR
- Manual traders
- Intraday and swing trading
- Traders who follow strict risk management
- Risk management education and discipline