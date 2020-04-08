Trend Admin

The indicator is simple and clear, making the work of the trader as easy as possible and giving clear signals to enter the market.





This indicator has two settings for the period. Which makes it more flexible. And at the same time, many false signals do not appear. The larger the period, the smoother the indicator itself will be.





It can be used both independently and together with other indicators of technical analysis (including with oscillators), as well as with another same indicator (with different periods).





Trading based on trend indicators is simple and effective. If you correctly determine the beginning of a trend, the result of the transaction is usually positive.





A trend in options trading is the steady movement of quotes in a certain direction. In this case, the movement itself can be downward, upward or sideways, when the market movement does not have a pronounced focus.