Grade Day
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Grade Day
The indicator of trend lines of support and resistance, calculated for one day. The indicator does not display its readings on a chart period higher than 4 hours.
Description of settings
- color_1 - color of the third support line
- width_1 - thickness of the third support line
- style_1 - style of the third support line
- color_4 - color of the second support line
- width_4 - thickness of the second support line
- style_4 - style of the second support line
- color_6 - color of the first support line
- width_6 - thickness of the first support line
- style_6 - style of the first support line
- color_3 - center line color
- width_3 - center line thickness
- style_3 - centerline style
- color_7 - color of the first resistance line
- width_7 - thickness of the first resistance line
- style_7 - style of the first resistance line
- color_5 - color of the second resistance line
- width_5 - thickness of the second resistance line
- style_5 - style of the second resistance line
- color_2 - color of the third resistance line
- width_2 - thickness of the third resistance line
- style_2 - - style of the third resistance line
- BarLimit - display the indicator on a certain number of bars