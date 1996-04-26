Hello, Traders. If you are a trader like me who believe strongly in price action like candlestick patterns, this is for you. This is a swing high and swing low candlestick indicator. This is one of the practice exercise on how to develop an indicator from my course on Udemy where I teaches how to develop indicators and Expert Advisors without having any basic knowledge. And I am glad to make it available here for free to every candlestick lovers. I hope you will enjoy it. Please do not hesit

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