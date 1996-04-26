Candle Swing High and Low

Hello, Traders. 

If you are a trader like me who believe strongly in price action like candlestick patterns, this is for you. This is a swing high and swing low candlestick indicator. This is one of the practice exercise on how to develop an indicator from my course on Udemy where I teaches how to develop indicators and Expert Advisors without having any basic knowledge. And I am glad to make it available here for free to every candlestick lovers.

I hope you will enjoy it. Please do not hesitate to request for any change you will like me to add to this project to make it better.

Happy Trading! Happy Automation!
Recommended products
Time Box Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.71 (7)
Indicators
Introduction To Time Box Indicator Time Box Indicator is a must have indicator for any trader. It will display daily, weekly and Monthly box according to your preferences. Yet, you can extend any important price levels in your chart automatically. You can use them as the significant support and resistance levels. It is very simple but effective tool for your trading. Graphic Setting Use White Chart Line Style for Current Open price Daily Setting Update Timeframe for daily box Number of days to
FREE
Selective PinBar mt4
Daniel Opoku
Indicators
The selective pin bar is designed to identify reversals. To use the selective pin bar effectively, traders typically look for Strong Rejection: The tail of the pin bar should extend significantly beyond the surrounding price action. It indicates that there was a sharp rejection of higher or lower prices during the trading period. A strong rejection suggests that the market sentiment may be changing.
FREE
Shadow Flare MT4
Kestutis Balciunas
Indicators
Shadow Flare Indicator is a non-repainting trend & liquidity tool for MetaTrader 4. It runs a configurable moving-average baseline (HMA, EMA, SMA, or RMA) wrapped in an Average True Range envelope and produces a sticky trend state that only flips when price closes through the upper or lower band. The same trend engine drives an automatic supply/demand zone module that detects pivot highs and pivot lows, draws coloured boxes around them, and mitigates each zone the moment price closes through it.
FREE
MP Demark Pivot Levels
Pierre Ksachikian
4 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Demark's Pivots. Calculations:     PP = X / 4     R1 = X / 2 - LOWprev     S1 = X / 2 - HIGHprev Uses: When the pair currency price may change the direction of movement. Possible constraints of support and resistance that creates plateaus for the currency pair prices. Tendency identification by comparing the present prices according to current day's pivot point and also the prior day's pivot points. ____________
FREE
Colored Candle Time
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Indicators
Candle Time (MT4) The Candle Time indicator shows the remaining time for the current candle on the active chart timeframe. It adapts automatically to the chart period and updates on every tick. This is a charting utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Display the time remaining for the current candle on any timeframe (M1 to MN). Color-coded state: green when price is above the open (up), gray when unchanged, and red when below the open (do
FREE
Silver Bullet MT4
Saksham Solanki
5 (2)
Indicators
Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA. Key Features: Pattern Recognition : Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application : Optimized for candlestick charts Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis : Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Vi
FREE
ON Trade Pivoteer
Abdullah Alrai
4 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the Pivot Point Selector Indicator: Your Ultimate Tool for Custom Pivot Levels Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Say hello to the Pivot Point Selector Indicator, a game-changing tool that puts you in control of your pivot levels. This innovative indicator empowers you to choose three specific points that will determine the pivot level calculations, giving you unparalleled customization and precision in your trading strategy. Key Features and Benefits: Custom Pivo
FREE
SmartMarketStructure Line
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
The Breakout and Structural Shift The indicator registers a true breakout when the price aggressively pushes past a previously established level and closes outside of it. To confirm a change to a Bullish structure: The price must break above the previous high . Once a candle closes above that peak, the old resistance is broken. The structure officially shifts because the market has just created a Higher High , signaling that buyers are firmly in control. To confirm a change to a Bearish structur
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Awesome Pivot Indicator
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
The Pivot Indicator is a vital tool for technical analysis used by traders in the financial markets. Designed to assist in identifying potential reversal points or trend changes, this indicator provides valuable insights into key levels in the market. Key features of the Pivot Indicator include: Automatic Calculations: The Pivot Indicator automatically calculates Pivot Point, Support, and Resistance levels based on the previous period's high, low, and close prices. This eliminates the complexity
FREE
High Pass Filter Trading Signal
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Indicators
Latest Changes in 1.6 :  Added Signal Modes input. Mode 1 : HPF positive go long blue, HPF negative go short red. Mode 2 : slow envelope only, HPF above upper envelope go long blue, HPF below lower envelope go short red. Mode 3 : HPF above both upper envelopes - go long blue, HPF below both lower envelopes go short red. Mode 4 : Go long blue if HPF crosses above upper slow, but fast upper should be below slow upper at the time, exit when HPF crosses below upper fast, reverse logic for short red
FREE
HLHB Trend Catcher System
William Jidekene Igwe
4.5 (2)
Indicators
If you trade or wish to trade the popular HLHB Trend-Catcher System, then this indicator is for you! It detects when the HLHB system entry rules are met and sends out an alert in the form of notifications to your mobile phone and to your pc. By automatically sending you notifications, this indicator lessens your trading work load as you don't have to sit in from of your pc all day checking all the chats for when the entry rules are met. This indicator does all the dirty work for you. When the si
FREE
Super Channels
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Super Channels indicator is a channel indicator created by calculating support and resistance levels. It calculates by taking the average of support and resistance levels. After determining the number of candles, it takes the levels of the number of candles and creates an autonomous channel according to these levels. If you want to calculate how many candles, you must enter the number in the parameter section. Also, there are two types of modes in the indicator. The first is to calculate based o
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicators
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Large Price MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Indicators
For traders, monitoring price movements is a constant activity, because each price movement determines the action that must be taken next. This simple indicator will helps traders to display prices more clearly in a larger size. Users can set the font size and choose the color that will be displayed on the chart. There are three color options that can be selected to be displayed on the chart.
FREE
TrendPinBar
Alberto Sassetti
5 (1)
Indicators
L'indicatore   Trend Reversal   è uno strumento tecnico progettato per identificare potenziali inversioni di trend sul mercato, basandosi sulla formazione di   Pin Bar . È particolarmente efficace su time frame come   H1 (orario) , dove i pattern di inversione tendono a essere più affidabili. L'indicatore segnala le inversioni di trend disegnando un   pallino rosso   per indicare un potenziale trend ribassista e un   pallino verde   per un potenziale trend rialzista. Come Funziona l'Indicatore L
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Triple SuperTrend Indicator
Eko Baskoro
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Super trend is one of the best trend indicators in metatrader 4 (MT4). Triple SuperTrend indicator is an indicator that consist of three super trend indicator that can be aranged. This indicator is built by mql4 language and doesn't provided by MT4 platform. Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664 This indicator is easy to use, power full and has many benefits, there are: Using three indic
FREE
Grapic ByArrowTrend Pro
Truong Cong Truc
1 (1)
Indicators
Indicator support for only: Entry Point to Trend Pro Link indicator  support   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70867 Supports all currency pairs declared in the definition. Help investors do not need to open many charts. Notice the DEAL:  multiple time frames confluence   M15, H1, H4. Entry Point to Trend Pro The indicator helps investors to identify the earliest and perfect reversal point. Easy to make decision to trade with the trend   Price action trading. support resistance an
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
FREE
RaysFX Supertrend Line
Davide Rappa
5 (2)
Indicators
RaysFX Supertrend + Alert RaysFX Supertrend è un indicatore di tendenza superiore progettato per i trader che desiderano avere un vantaggio nel mercato. Questo indicatore utilizza una combinazione di CCI (Commodity Channel Index) e ATR (Average True Range) per identificare le tendenze del mercato e fornire segnali di trading accurati. Caratteristiche principali Indicatori CCI e ATR: Utilizza due degli indicatori più popolari e affidabili per identificare le tendenze del mercato e generare segnal
FREE
High Trend Lite
Evgeniy Scherbina
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
FREE
Double HMA lines MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). The Double HMA MTF Light indicator combines two timeframes on a single chart. The HMA of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA of the current timeframe defines short-term price movements. The indicator is freely distributed and hasn't audio signals or messages. Its main function is the visualization of price movements. If you need advanced functionality of the HMA multi-timeframe indicator (information ab
FREE
R 2EMA Color
Rwy Ksyby
5 (2)
Indicators
The R 2EMA Color indicator for MT4 provides solid trading signals based on the crossover of 2 EMA’s. Key Points When price crosses and closes above the two green EMA’s, it creates a buy trade signal. When price crosses and closes above the two red EMA’s, it creates a sell trade signal. The R 2EMA Color Forex indicator makes it even more easy to determine when it’s time to buy and sell A buy signal occurs when the 2 EMA lines turn green . A sell signal occurs when the 2 EMA lines turn red . How
FREE
SR indicator
Alexander Chertnik
5 (3)
Indicators
SR is a support and resistance indicator, it shows major highs and lows by different colors. The color of a level is changing if the last high or low are touching it. After the closing of a bar above or below level, it will delete it. extern inputs: loop for candles / colors / drawing time *This indicator signal is not perfect and have to be used with other market analysis and confirmations.
FREE
UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator shows signals based on the terminal RSI oscillator on the chart. It is possible to filter out repeated signals. Here the oscillator is used to search for a reverse signal. It is recommended as an entry point in swing strategies and trading from levels. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. In product discussions, you can suggest an algorithm in which you can embed a dashboard. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count – the n
FREE
BEP and Average Level
Stefanus Wardoyo
5 (1)
Indicators
I create this this Free Indicator to help you to plot your BUY / SELL Average and BEP level in your chart. Just drag to your chart, and you can see the level and plan better to your trade. It's usefull if you have averaging position or even hedging position, so you can plan your trade better and no need to calculate manually again. Use it for free, and please leave comment if you feel this usefull.
FREE
SMC Indicator Box
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
SMC Institutional Visualizer with Weekly Range Box - Detect Liquidity Sweeps, BOS, Order Blocks, FVGs & Weekly Key Levels Complete Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for institutional trading visualization. Detects Liquidity Sweeps, Break of Structure (BOS), Order Blocks, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). Now includes Weekly Range Box showing last closed weekly candle's high, low, and midline. Fully customizable colors and styles. Perfect for price action and supply/demand traders. Long Description
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (26)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan your trade before you enter. It uses exclusive built-in algorithms to evaluate market direction and calculate key target levels the moment a signal appears, so you always see the potential entry, stop-loss and profit targets ahead of time. The indicator also shows detailed performance statistics on historical data, so you can see how different instruments and strategies behaved and choose what fits current market conditions. You can e
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
Indicators
discount ends in 24 h original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exa
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT5 Version BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT4 All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for traders who value structure, clarity, and confirmation-based trading workflows. The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a vis
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal
Ziggy Janssen
4.72 (153)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT5 Version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT4 — Mixed Oscillator for Market Reversal & Momentum Analysis BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator that combines multiple indicator signals to help traders identify possible market reversals, momentum shifts, and exhau
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.48 (27)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Indicators
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Market Reversal Alerts
Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
More from author
RSI and MA Cross
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Indicators
Hello, traders! A long time ago while I was streaming on YouTube, I came across a powerful strategy that uses RSI and Moving Average is an amazing fashion. As an enthusiastic forex trader and MQL4/5 programmer, I developed an Indicator and Expert Advisor based on this strategy. I am giving out the Indicator here for you all as one of my way to contribute to the trading community. Kindly watch the video below where the strategy is been explained. This is the Expert Advisor version for this strat
FREE
Trend Meter MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Indicators
Hello, Traders.  Are you the type of trader who struggles with knowing if the market is trending or ranging? If yes, then this is for you. With the help of the ADX indicator, most professional traders even algotraders relies on ADX to give hit of the market's recent mood. And with this project, trend and range are indicated with different colors to aid your trading decisions. Also, this indicator which is one of the practice exercise on how to develop an indicator from my course on Udemy wher
FREE
Lot Calculator MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
CALCULATE YOUR LOTSIZE RIGHT HERE ON METATRADER!!! Hello, traders. Are you are a risk management-oriented trader? If Yes, then this is for you. My name is Ibrahim, I have developed a tool that can help you calculate your lotsize based on your risk percentage relative to your account balance. This tool can also help you to calculate your lotsize if you have an absolute value you wish to risk instead of specifying your risk in %. For example, you can specify that you wish to risk $100 from your
FREE
ATR SlTp MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Indicators
Hello, Traders! I have developed something for traders who uses Average True Range aka ATR value to determine their trade's Stoploss and Takeprofit. With this indicator you can easily set the Takeprofit and Stoploss with the multiplier of your choice. To use this, kindly adjust the ATR Period to your trading style, then adjust the Stoploss Multiplier and Takeprofit Multiplier accordingly. Happy Trading. Goodluck and Goodtrading!!!
FREE
Grid Feast MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Hello, traders! A long time ago while I was streaming on YouTube, I came across a powerful grid strategy from Expert4x. As an enthusiastic forex trader and MQL4/5 programmer, I developed an Expert Advisor based on the strategy and I have been using the EA since then. The first version of the project was strictly based on the video below then after long optimization, I was able to reduce the drawdown by adding to strategy using my experience to achieve a lower drawdown. MT5 version:   https://ww
Engulfing Candle Scanner
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Indicators
This is an indicator that helps you to scan the whole timeframe then informs you about the last candle position Engulfing Candlestick pattern was formed. The indicator also send alert to your mobile when a new engulfing candle is formed.  For the visual; 1. Green up arrow indicates a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern  2. Red down arrow indicates a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern
FREE
Breakeven Manager MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. Have you experienced entering a position where the market initially moves in your favour or approach your takeprofit then suddenly the market reversed opposite your position? Well, it has happened to me numerous times and today I decide to fight back. I present to you a trade manager that help you protect your position(s). This project helps you set your position(s) to breakeven either when a certain amount of pips you specify is reached or a
FREE
ATR SlTp MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Indicators
Hello, Traders! I have developed something for traders who uses Average True Range aka ATR value to determine their trade's Stoploss and Takeprofit. With this indicator you can easily set the Takeprofit and Stoploss with the multiplier of your choice. To use this, kindly adjust the ATR Period to your trading style, then adjust the Stoploss Multiplier and Takeprofit Multiplier accordingly. Happy Trading. Goodluck and Goodtrading!!!
FREE
Lot Calculator MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
CALCULATE YOUR LOTSIZE RIGHT HERE ON METATRADER!!! Hello, traders. Are you are a risk management-oriented trader? If Yes, then this is for you. My name is Ibrahim, I have developed a tool that can help you calculate your lotsize based on your risk percentage relative to your account balance. This tool can also help you to calculate your lotsize if you have an absolute value you wish to risk instead of specifying your risk in %. For example, you can specify that you wish to risk $100 from your
FREE
Breakeven Manager
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. Have you experienced entering a position where the market initially moves in your favour or approach your takeprofit then suddenly the market reversed opposite your position? Well, it has happened to me numerous times and today I decide to fight back. I present to you a trade manager that help you protect your position(s). This project helps you set your position(s) to breakeven either when a certain amount of pips you specify is reached or a
FREE
Breakout Hunter MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. I have got you an interesting project based on price breakout. This project is best for traders who is interested in or who trade time-based range breakout. The project protects you from applying emotional decisions on your trading. The EA can also be used for prop firm challenges, you only need to adjust the time breakout range to your desire, adjust the account percent/fixed lot you wish to use then you are good to go. Recommendation The EA
Equity Security
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
THE DEFENSIVE MEASURE OF YOUR PROFIT MAKING STRATEGIES! As said by Master Sun Tzu: Security against defeat implies defensive tactics; ability to defeat the enemy means taking the offensive. Do you want to stop having ridiculous drawdown because of glitches incurred by your Expert Advisors(EA)? Do you want to track your wins and losses and take risk management seriously? Before you purchase your next prop firm account or your next Expert Advisor, hold on. First, Congratulations! I have developed
Martingale and Hedge Manager MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
Hello, traders. Are you the kind of trader who is confident about his entry but usually end up as a subject of stoploss hunt? Your analysis are more than 70% correct but your trades usually hit stoploss due to stop hunt or market manipulations? If you are, then it's time to take over! With this tool you can win all your accurate trades with zero worries. This tool also help you trail your positions and lock-in your profits untill Mr. Market decides to reverse. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com
Breakout Hunter MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. I have got you an interesting project based on price breakout. This project is best for traders who is interested in or who trade time-based range breakout. The project protects you from applying emotional decisions on your trading. The EA can also be used for prop firm challenges, you only need to adjust the time breakout range to your desire, adjust the account percent/fixed lot you wish to use then you are good to go. Recommendation The EA
Equity Security MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
THE DEFENSIVE MEASURE OF YOUR PROFIT MAKING STRATEGIES! As said by Master Sun Tzu: Security against defeat implies defensive tactics; ability to defeat the enemy means taking the offensive. Do you want to stop having ridiculous drawdown because of glitches incurred by your Expert Advisors(EA)? Do you want to track your wins and losses and take risk management seriously? Before you purchase your next prop firm account or your next Expert Advisor, hold on. First, Congratulations! I have develop
Grid Feast MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Hello, traders! A long time ago while I was streaming on YouTube, I came across a powerful grid strategy from Expert4x. As an enthusiastic forex trader and MQL4/5 programmer, I developed an Expert Advisor based on the strategy and I have been using the EA since then. The first version of the project was strictly based on the video below then after long optimization, I was able to reduce the drawdown by adding to strategy using my experience to achieve a lower drawdown. MT4 version: https://www.
Martingale and Hedge Manager MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
Hello, traders. Are you the kind of trader who is confident about his entry but usually end up as a subject of stoploss hunt? Your analysis are more than 70% correct but your trades usually hit stoploss due to stop hunt or market manipulations? If you are, then it's time to take over! With this tool you can win all your accurate trades with zero worries. This tool also help you trail your positions and lock-in your profits untill Mr. Market decides to reverse. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com
RSI and MA Cross MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Hello, traders! A long time ago while I was streaming on YouTube, I came across a powerful strategy that uses RSI and Moving Average is an amazing fashion. As an enthusiastic forex trader and MQL4/5 programmer, I developed an Indicator and Expert Advisor based on this strategy. The Indicator version is free and can be downloaded in the link below. While the Expert Advisor version is armed with both a defensive strategy for the case the market haven't gone your way and offensive strategies for t
Gold Feast EA
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Defensive tactic + Offensive tactic + Stamina Have you ever imagined the combination of Muhammad Ali and Iron Mike Tyson in their respective prime? Finally, your set and forget trading robot is here. Behold, let me introduce to you GOLD FEAST, a practical robot with Ali-Tyson knockout super strength. To ensure minimal drawdown between 17-21% this EA is strictly designed to milk the Gold market. Let's skip the long talk. Download a demo, backtest the EA and grab your copy if you like what you s
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review