Fractal Swing Detection Pro
- Indicators
- Mohamad Azhar Bin Mohd Adi
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 December 2024
Hello, I need reviews from you guys. Thank you
Fractal Swing Detector Pro Indicator is designed to help traders identify key swing points in the market. By combining fractal and pivot analysis, this indicator provides deeper insights into price movements and potential reversals.
Key Features:
Applications:
This indicator is ideal for traders looking to enhance their technical analysis by identifying important swing points in the market. It can be applied across various timeframes and trading instruments.
How to Use:
1. Install the indicator on your trading platform
2.Adjust settings according to your preferences, including fractal type and number of bars for pivots
3. Monitor the chart for fractal and pivot signals, and use this information to make more informed trading decisions