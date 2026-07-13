TelegramSender MT4

MT4 to Telegram Copier MT4 is a specialized utility designed to enhance your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 by seamlessly sending trade notifications and reports directly to your Telegram channel. This tool is perfect for signal providers, trainers, and traders who want to keep their subscribers informed in real-time.

With MT4 to Telegram Copier MT4, you can enjoy the convenience of instant trade alerts, customizable settings, and comprehensive performance tracking. Imagine being able to share your trading activities with your followers effortlessly, ensuring they receive timely notifications without the hassle of manual updates.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for instant status overview.

Trade Notifications: Send immediate alerts for new trades, closures, and key trading updates to your Telegram channel.

Customizable Settings: Tailor notification formats and content to match your branding and communication style.

Flexible Configuration: Adjust settings for magic numbers and trade filtering to suit your specific trading strategies.

Comprehensive Reporting: Generate daily summaries of your trading performance with essential metrics and statistics.

Drawdown Management: Set alerts for maximum drawdown thresholds to maintain effective risk control.

MT4 to Telegram Copier MT4 is your essential partner for trading on MetaTrader 4, streamlining communication and enhancing your trading strategies.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not. Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags MT4 to Telegram Copier MT4, trading utility, trade notifications, Telegram alerts, trading reports, MT4 tools, signal provider, risk management, drawdown alerts, customizable trading, MetaTrader tools, trading performance, automated trading, trading communication, trading dashboard, trading efficiency