The FVG Sniper EA is a fully automated trading solution designed to capitalize on Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), a concept widely used by price action and smart money traders. This expert advisor identifies and trades price inefficiencies by monitoring gaps in the market and executing trades based on customizable gap fill percentages, stop orders, and risk management parameters. By leveraging FVG strategies, it offers a systematic approach to trading while allowing traders full control over position management, stop loss, take profit, and trade filtering conditions.





This EA is suitable for traders following Fair Value Gap based strategies, enabling complete automation of trading decisions while incorporating additional market filters for enhanced trade selection. The Moving Average crossover, Candle Power filter, and customizable risk management features allow traders to refine their approach to market conditions, ensuring a more adaptable trading system.





Traders have the flexibility to define their order types, lot sizes, and trade execution rules while maintaining control over time restricted trading sessions and order management parameters. The EA includes options for profit protection, trailing stop mechanisms, and custom alerts, providing an optimal balance between automation and control. Whether trading breakouts, reversals, or continuations within FVG zones, this expert advisor allows traders to execute their strategies with precision.









Key Features Include:

Customizable Gap Fill Percentage – Define how much of the gap must be filled before triggering a trade.

Multiple Order Types – Supports both market and stop orders to fit different trading styles.

Advanced Risk Management – Includes maximum risk percentage, lot management, stop loss, and take profit customization.

Trailing Stop & Profit Protection – Enables dynamic stop movement and capital preservation techniques.

Moving Average Crossover Filter – Enhances trade quality by filtering signals based on MA crossover conditions.

Candle Power Filter – Allows trades only when bullish or bearish candle strength meets a predefined threshold.

Time Based Trading Restrictions – Set specific start and end times to execute trades within preferred market sessions.

Spread Limit Filter – Control trade execution by enabling a spread limit, ensuring trades are only placed when the market spread is within the defined range. This helps prevent entries during volatile or high-spread conditions.

Daily Profit Target – Enable or disable a daily profit limit, allowing traders to stop trading automatically once the set profit goal is reached, promoting disciplined risk management.

Dynamic Order Management – Limit the number of buy and sell stop orders per candle and manage trade deletions efficiently.

Limit the number of buy and sell stop orders per candle and manage trade deletions efficiently. Comprehensive Alert System – Receive mobile, email, and popup notifications for trade activity and signal alerts.