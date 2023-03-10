Bright Night MT4

bright nightis a fully automatic adviser for working on the Forex market during quiet hours.

Another 7 copies will be sold for $599. Next price 699$

Monitoring the work of the adviser:https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1868387

Correct GMT setting:https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743531

As we know, lately at night the spread in the Forex market has been widening, sometimes to unreasonable limits. Sometimes a spread can kill a potentially profitable trade and make a loss out of it. But not in this case.Bright Nightreads these spread expansions, determines the pattern between Ask and Bid, which tells us about the possible price movement in the direction we need. This approach provides modern market analysis, not the past. The EA does not use indicators, neural networks or price action. Trades are opened and maintained entirely based on the behavior of the spread. Thus, the EA has a small head start to predict the price movement, while indicator-based EAs get a lag.Bright Night has built-in parameters for EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, GBPUSD, EURAUD.No sets are required, you just need to install the adviser on the chart and select the desired lot. The EA does not trade often, but is able to give a high percentage of profitable trades. Therefore, the price even at the start of sales will be quite high, since I want to exclude uninformed buyers.Important: This advisor will not participate in my discounts on other products.

  • The EA uses pending orders -this significantly reduces slippage
  • The EA does not use averaging orders, martingale and other dangerous trading methods
  • All transactions will be closed within 3-5 hours
  • Each transaction is accompanied by Stop-loss and Take-profit, as well as a limitation on the life of the transaction
  • The EA does not use news filters
  • All trades comply with FIFO rules
  • Ability to use OneChart mode
  • Fine risk settings

Tests are provided with slippage and real spread on the entire available history from 2003 to the present day.

Recommendation: $100 to trade 0.01 lots to trade all 5 pairs on the list. I alsorecommend usingBright Nighton ECN or RAW accounts and with low ping VPS.

General settings:

  • Magic - You can set any number for all pairs, the main thing is that this number does not coincide with the magic number of other experts.
  • Comment - You can specify any comment convenient for you to recognize trades in history.
  • GMT - you must specify the broker's winter time.
  • DST - you must specify the DST of your broker. If you do not know how to set the GMT time correctly - write to me, I will help you with the settings.
  • Lot type - if Fix, then the EA will work with a fixed lot. If Auto is selected, the EA will calculate the lot based on your balance.
  • Lot Calculation Balance/Equity — If automatic lot calculation is selected, you must specify that the lot is calculated by balance or equity.
  • Lot fix /Lot per balance/equity – if the lot is fixed, specify a fixed volume. If Auto lot is selected, then specify the lot for automatic calculation.
  • The amount of the balance/quity to increase the lot – If the lot is Auto, specify the step to increase the lot.

    Learn more about EA settingshere


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