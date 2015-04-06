Forex RSI Wizard

The Forex RSI Wizard Expert Advisor works based on changes in the RSI. It looks for the direction and the strength of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and then places a buy or a sell order in the corresponding direction. To ensure maximum accuracy the EA also takes the bollinger bands in to account, in order to minimize false signals.

Forex RSI Wizard is intended for trading any currency pair on the M5 timeframe or higher. However, backtests indicate that it is best suited for GBPAUD on H1.


Customizable Indicator parameters

  • Lotsize: Defines the position size, i. e. you can trade 0.01 to 10 or more lots, according to your account size
  • Stop Loss: Here you can set the stop loss in Pips.
  • Take Profit: Here you can set the Take Profit in Pips.
  • Bollinger Bands: Periods, Deviation and Shift: Here you can finetune the settings of the bollinger bands.

For accounts with balances $500+ you can leave the settings as is. For smaller accounts, e.g. $100, we recommend the following settings:

  • Lotsize [lot]: 0.01


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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This Expert Advisior is following the main trend and makes profit in bull and in bear markets. It works for all currency pairs. I have attached a Screenshot for GPDUSD D1. It is very effective and has small drawdowns. I will give this EA away for only USD 30,-. This offer is valid until June, 30 2018 Later on  it will be much more expensive. It is very powerfull and profitable.
MomentumTrendTrader MTT
Bekim Bytyqi
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This Expert Advisor trades the trends, long and short. As soon as the momentum is big enough it enters a trader. When the momentum gets weaker the trade is being closed. So the Stop Loss and the Take profit is the momentum. It is best suited for the currency pair EURJPY in H1 timeframe. Inputs: Lotsize: The lotsize for the trade StopLoss: Here you can set the S/L level (default: 0 = not active) TralingStop: Here you can set the T/S (default: 0 = not active) TakeProfit: Here you can set the T/P
AshiMomentum
Bekim Bytyqi
Experts
This version of the AshiMomentum multicurrency Expert Advisor works based on short-term changes in the trend, creating the price "corridor" set in the parameters. Trading is carried out at the external borders of this corridor by opening positions in different directions with different lot sizes. This achieves a very high probability of closing positions in profit. AshiMomentum is intended for trading any currency pair on the M1 timeframe or higher. No martingale, no arbitrage.
ForexGenerated
Bekim Bytyqi
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The ForexGenerated Expert Advisor works based on short-term changes in the trend, creating the price "corridor" set in the parameters. Trading is carried out at the external borders of this corridor by opening positions in different directions with different lot sizes. This achieves a very high probability of closing positions in profit. ForexGenerated is intended for trading any currency pair on the M5 timeframe or higher. However, backtests indicate that it is best suited for NZDUSD on M5. Cu
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