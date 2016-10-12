Master Levels mt4

2.44

Master Levels mt4 (version for MT5) analyzes market situation over the last few days and determines current levels. It tracks a breakout (or rebound) of these levels. Trades open in the breakout (rebound) direction.

The EA is fully automated. Master Levels is equipped with a flexible position management system. There is opportunity to close a position with two parts. And there is a feature of a trailing stop, which allows to protect gain profit. Depending on the settings, the EA can work both as a scalper, and as an expert with medium profit targets.

The Master Levels works only on pending orders! It guarantees better order execution on a broker server side.

Features

  • An ability to work as a breakout or rebound EA.
  • An ability to fix profit by parts
  • Trailing stop allows reduce losses and drawdown
  • Automatic calculation of lot for any currency depending on risk per trade
  • A possibility to flexible set working time and trade pause time intervals

    Default settings are optimized for EURUSD

    The EA always use M5 timeframe for levels detection! The choice of timeframe for EA is not important!

    Volume calculation

    The volume value is either fixed (Fixed volume) or calculated based on the risk per trade (Risk per trade). A fixed lot is used when Risk per trade = 0.

    Partial closure

    Partial closure closes only one part of a position! There is a setting of percentage of the volume for partial closure. The target in points of partial close is set in percentage of the total Take Profit target, where 100% is the Take Profit equivalent of the position. For example, Take Profit = 500 points (5 digits). If you set Percent of TP points to close = 60%, then the first part of the position will be closed at 500 * 0.6 = 300 points.

    Trade pause intervals

    Current server time is used! Time for EA`s work is set in format ##:##. For example, 06:00-20:00Time for trade pause intervals has the same format. Intervals are separated with ";". For example, 13:15-13:30;15:30-16:30.

    Trailing stop

    Trailing stop activation distance is the movement distance from open price to profit. The stop never moves upward.

    Parameters

    Trading Logic

    • Days analyze - The number of days to detect levels. The latest days are considered, including the current
    • Level amplitude - The minimum required amplitude for levels detection. The price should pass the specified distance on both sides of a level to detect (5 digits, points)
    • Entry shift - Entry distance. Offset in points from a level, where entry is made. Negative value - entry on reaching the level. Positive values - after crossing the level
    • Trade mode - Mode of the EA work. BREAKOUT a level or REBOUND from the level
    • Working time string - (more details about format above)
    • Pause intervals string (more details about format above)

    Risk parameters

    • Fixed volume - Fixed volume. Used only when Risk per trade = 0
    • Risk per trade - Percentage of the deposit for one transaction. If 0, then Fixed volume is used
    • Stop Loss - Stop value in points (5 digits, points)
    • Take Profit - The amount of profit (5 signs, points)
    • Close opened positions when out of working time - Close current open positions when not working time begins (true/false)

    Position management

    • Enable partial close - Enable / disable partial close
    • Enable breakeven after partial close - Enable / disable setting a stop to breakeven after closing part of a position
    • Percent of TP points to close - Percentage of Take Profit of a position for the partial close (for more details, see the Partial Close section)
    • Percent of volume to close - The percentage of a volume of an open position for partial close
    • Enable trailing stop - Enable / disable trailing stop
    • Activation distance - Distance to profit for starting the trailing stop (5 signs, points)
    • Trailing distance - Distance of pulling up a stop level. The stop size will be adjusted to this distance (5 characters, points)

    Other

    • Levels color
    • Levels line style
    • Magic
    • Comment


    Reviews 12
    Antonius Loubser
    755
    Antonius Loubser 2017.09.10 06:20 
     

    I'm Trading with bigger SL and trailing.Not many trades but stable profit.Good EA.

    mayamak
    809
    mayamak 2017.04.21 14:11 
     

    Start date of EA: 25.01.2017, vps mql5 - latency less than 1.5-2ms.

    ***I will update my rewiev with stars rating and 3 real accounts results (LMAX lev-1:100, Tickmill-UK lev-1:100, ICMarkets lev-1:500) after more than one month of using.

    update #1: 4 stars for now (it EA will continue profit longterm I will give it 5*). Result covers expectations. So far: Best results on LMAX worst on Tickmill-UK, ICMarkets medium (not bad - not good enough)

    live account results screenshots: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/18407#!tab=comments&page=6&comment=4073313

    |

    update#2:

    5*****

    very good result with VPS ~1ms latency

    Dmitry is hard-working person, makes updates that are upgrading EA with good results.

    Yaotang Liu
    1920
    Yaotang Liu 2017.01.25 14:05 
     

    Nice strategy. Nice support.

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    Filter:
    Jesus Torres Parraga
    1079
    Jesus Torres Parraga 2019.08.17 19:42 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    daejung kim
    22
    daejung kim 2018.09.24 13:53 
     

    erro ?

    2018.09.24 20 : 25 : 11.648 'stdlib.ex4 :: CompareDoubles

    Master Levels mt4 EURUSD,M1: unresolved import function call

    erro ?

    Ragnarill
    865
    Ragnarill 2018.02.02 17:20 
     

    Doesn't seem to open any trades.

    Antonius Loubser
    755
    Antonius Loubser 2017.09.10 06:20 
     

    I'm Trading with bigger SL and trailing.Not many trades but stable profit.Good EA.

    simon7806
    253
    simon7806 2017.08.31 15:16 
     

    I've tried for almost a month, even with the author's set files; however, only seldom deals but big lossess with small gains, with half-half ratio.

    Vilmar Tavares
    581
    Vilmar Tavares 2017.08.21 13:28 
     

    I have tried for several times this EA, it has always been more losses than gains. In the backtester is perfect, but in the actual account very bad.

    Csaba Zvekan
    209
    Csaba Zvekan 2017.08.06 08:35 
     

    I have this EA running on EURUSD pair with fixed spread for some time now. It was installed on MQL's own superfast VPS server running 1.18 ms latency. Still the EA makes hardly any trades in the days and if it did they were all big loosers. I can not recommend this EA!

    Even one star is too much

    mayamak
    809
    mayamak 2017.04.21 14:11 
     

    Start date of EA: 25.01.2017, vps mql5 - latency less than 1.5-2ms.

    ***I will update my rewiev with stars rating and 3 real accounts results (LMAX lev-1:100, Tickmill-UK lev-1:100, ICMarkets lev-1:500) after more than one month of using.

    update #1: 4 stars for now (it EA will continue profit longterm I will give it 5*). Result covers expectations. So far: Best results on LMAX worst on Tickmill-UK, ICMarkets medium (not bad - not good enough)

    live account results screenshots: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/18407#!tab=comments&page=6&comment=4073313

    |

    update#2:

    5*****

    very good result with VPS ~1ms latency

    Dmitry is hard-working person, makes updates that are upgrading EA with good results.

    Jaldip Ramani
    1025
    Jaldip Ramani 2017.03.07 19:38 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Francisco Javier Lucena Zurera
    478
    Francisco Javier Lucena Zurera 2017.02.05 00:36 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Yaotang Liu
    1920
    Yaotang Liu 2017.01.25 14:05 
     

    Nice strategy. Nice support.

    Igor Dervuk
    820
    Igor Dervuk 2016.10.15 13:27 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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