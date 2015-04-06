Peak Power

Overview

  • It only needs a small initial deposit.
  • Immunity to the large delay and the size of the spread.

‌Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael


How it works

  • The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator.
  • The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick.
  • Then it determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair.
  • If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair exceeds the value of the Profit parameter, the EA closes the order data.
  • Further on, after complicated logical calculations, the EA can close the order with the most negative profit.


Recommendations

  • For the most balanced profit and drawdown, use the EA on multiple pairs simultaneously. To do this, drag the EA to the window of the desired instrument and change the magic number. (Magic).
  • It is recommended to start trading with Martingale = 1.5. The volume of each subsequent order will be 1.5 times greater than the previous one.
  • To lower the risk, I recommend decreasing Martingale to 1.2.


Options

  • Profit - total profit value of orders with the same magic number for the given currency pair and the order with the greatest negative profit, upon which the orders are closed.
  • Step - minimum distance between orders with the same magic numbers on the given currency pair for buying and selling.
  • Lot - order volume.
  • Martingale - lot multiplier.
  • Magic - order magic number.


Recommended settings values

  • Profit = 10.
  • Step = 0.005 for four- and five-digit pairs. Note! Step = 0.5 for two and three-digit pairs or the ones having JPY, or for XAGUSD and XAUUSD.
  • Lot = 0.01.
  • Martingale = 1.5.
  • Magic = 1.
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
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5 (1)
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Принцип работы После запуска советника на графике советник запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Sell . Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Buy . Если общая прибыль ордеров на покуп
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для разгона депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий.  Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера плюсовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера минусовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в этом же направлении и объёмом в  Martingal
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Dmitry Shutov
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Background It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/294440 Operation Principle The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then the determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair plus the amount of the order with the greatest negative p
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Background The EA trades a grid of orders using the martingale technique. It is designed for multi-currency trading. It opens and closes a large number of orders. My account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Advantages Trading results are visible every day. The EA works 24/5. Is not sensitive to trading conditions. Suitable for a rapid deposit boost. Ease of use. Recommendations Use the EA on several pairs simultaneously. Recommended deposit 500 $. When using the EA on
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Dmitry Shutov
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Background The Expert applies the martingale principle. The main task was to reduce drawdown and obtain a balanced chart by trading on 4-6 charts simultaneously. Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Recommendations The EA is recommended for use on 4-6 currency pairs. It is recommended to trade pairs with 4 or 5 decimal places. Using pairs containing the JPY currency is not advisable. The Step parameter is determined experimentally. In general, when trading 6
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Our team tried its best to create an Expert Advisor accessible to everyone. Now you will be able to start trading right now regardless of the broker's trading conditions and the size of the initial deposit. ‌ Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/mizrael Preparation for work and recommendations It is recommended to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Set a different value of Magic (input parameter) for each pair In order to reduce the deposit load and decre
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Работает только со своими ордерами. Принцип работы После запуска советника на графике советник запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Sell . Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Buy .
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Работает только со своими ордерами. Принцип работы После запуска советника на графике советник запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Sell . Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Buy .
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1 (1)
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Это самая полная и продвинутая версия эксперта Start Trade. Отлично зарекомендовавшая себя. Ссылка:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/39225 В платной версии вы получаете: более проработанную механику Траллинга ордеров. более прочная связь между параллельно открытыми валютными парами. дальнейшие обгрейды и поддержку. Коротко о главном. Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к больш
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