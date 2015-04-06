Peak Power
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Overview
- It only needs a small initial deposit.
- Immunity to the large delay and the size of the spread.
Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael
How it works
- The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator.
- The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick.
- Then it determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair.
- If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair exceeds the value of the Profit parameter, the EA closes the order data.
- Further on, after complicated logical calculations, the EA can close the order with the most negative profit.
Recommendations
- For the most balanced profit and drawdown, use the EA on multiple pairs simultaneously. To do this, drag the EA to the window of the desired instrument and change the magic number. (Magic).
- It is recommended to start trading with Martingale = 1.5. The volume of each subsequent order will be 1.5 times greater than the previous one.
- To lower the risk, I recommend decreasing Martingale to 1.2.
Options
- Profit - total profit value of orders with the same magic number for the given currency pair and the order with the greatest negative profit, upon which the orders are closed.
- Step - minimum distance between orders with the same magic numbers on the given currency pair for buying and selling.
- Lot - order volume.
- Martingale - lot multiplier.
- Magic - order magic number.
Recommended settings values
- Profit = 10.
- Step = 0.005 for four- and five-digit pairs. Note! Step = 0.5 for two and three-digit pairs or the ones having JPY, or for XAGUSD and XAUUSD.
- Lot = 0.01.
- Martingale = 1.5.
- Magic = 1.