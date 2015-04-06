Underground

Background

The Expert applies the martingale principle. The main task was to reduce drawdown and obtain a balanced chart by trading on 4-6 charts simultaneously.

Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael


Recommendations

  1. The EA is recommended for use on 4-6 currency pairs.
  2. It is recommended to trade pairs with 4 or 5 decimal places.
  3. Using pairs containing the JPY currency is not advisable.
  4. The Step parameter is determined experimentally. In general, when trading 6 pairs, it is recommended to set Step=50. The greater the value, the fewer orders are opened.
  5. It is not recommended to simultaneously trade using the expert and testing it in the strategy tester due to the use of Global variables.


Preparation for work

Do exactly as written below. Step by step.

  1. Disable AutoTrading.
  2. Before the first start, press F3 and delete all existing global variables.
  3. Open the required number of charts for the EA to work with.
  4. Drag the EA to each of the charts. Set the value of Graph according to the number of the chart. Example: EURUSD - value of Graph = 1; GBPUSD - value of Graph = 2; EURGBP - value of Graph = 3; and so on.
  5. Enable AutoTrading.

Everything is ready - the expert is set up and ready to work.


Input parameters

  1. Profit - the desired profit in the deposit currency to be locked when a series of orders is closed. Recommended value is Profit = 10;
  2. Step - distance between orders in points of the chart. Recommended value is Step = 50;
  3. Lot - the volume of market orders. Recommended value is Lot = 0.01;
  4. Martingale - value of the martingale parameter. Recommended value is Martingale = 1.3;
  5. Graph - number of the chart.

Best regards, Dmitriy.

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Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Start Trade
Dmitry Shutov
4.33 (9)
Experts
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Принцип работы После запуска советника на графике советник запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Sell . Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Buy . Если общая прибыль ордеров на покуп
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Optimus Trades
Dmitry Shutov
2.75 (4)
Experts
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для разгона депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий.  Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера плюсовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера минусовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в этом же направлении и объёмом в  Martingal
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Life Expert
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Background It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/294440 Operation Principle The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then the determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair plus the amount of the order with the greatest negative p
EA Grid Ultimatum
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Background The EA trades a grid of orders using the martingale technique. It is designed for multi-currency trading. It opens and closes a large number of orders. My account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Advantages Trading results are visible every day. The EA works 24/5. Is not sensitive to trading conditions. Suitable for a rapid deposit boost. Ease of use. Recommendations Use the EA on several pairs simultaneously. Recommended deposit 500 $. When using the EA on
Spinner
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Background The Expert Advisor has been designed and tested using precise mathematical calculations and has a good potential for multi-currency trading. The Expert Advisor defines the most probable price chart movement areas and opens a grid of Buy or Sell orders. Orders are closed by averaging. My account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Advantages Low drawdown and deposit load. Not affected by slippage and server delays. Not affected by spread. Suitable for a rapid d
EA Piranha
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Our team tried its best to create an Expert Advisor accessible to everyone. Now you will be able to start trading right now regardless of the broker's trading conditions and the size of the initial deposit. ‌ Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/mizrael Preparation for work and recommendations It is recommended to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Set a different value of Magic (input parameter) for each pair In order to reduce the deposit load and decre
Minotaur
Dmitry Shutov
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Our team has created an experimental trading system. The main task of the Expert Advisor is the creation of a signal account on its basis. The EA uses high-risk strategies. ‌Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael 1. Preparation for work and recommendations The EA is easy to use and ready to trade with the recommended input parameters. It is recommended to use the EA on several currency pairs simultaneously. Important! For each of the currency pairs, a differen
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Dmitry Shutov
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This Expert Advisor is based on advanced neural networks. The main EA feature is the depth of the neural analysis. ‌Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Features and operation principles After training, the EA recognizes the ascending, descending and sideways trends . After calculating the neural network, the EA places a market order with a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss . The EA sets the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels on its own. But Take Profit is alway
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Dmitry Shutov
1 (1)
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This Expert Advisor is based on advanced neural networks. Main EA features After training, the EA remembers the patterns of each currency pair . Therefore, re-training the currency pair is not required when changing a currency pair. Fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are set in the inputs. Multi-currency trading . ‌Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Preparing for trade and training It is recommended to train the EA. For better understanding, we posted
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Dmitry Shutov
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The Main EA Features Trading is performed using a grid of Buy and Sell orders. A strict Stop Loss level is set for each order to limit the losses. Multicurrency trading is supported. It is not susceptible to large delays and spread value. ‌Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Operation Principle The EA opens a grid of Buy and Sell orders with spacing between them set in the Step parameter. Once the sum of orders in either Buy or Sell direction becomes equal
Everest Ultimatum
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1 (1)
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Overview It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Immunity to the large delay and the size of the spread. ‌ ‌Monitoring of my accounts : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael How it works The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then it determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pa
Summit Of Mountains
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4 (1)
Experts
Overview It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Immunity to the large delay and the size of the spread. ‌ ‌Monitoring of my accounts : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael How it works After launching the EA on a chart, the EA remembers the first order's Open level. The EA sets a Sell order grid above it. A Buy order grid is set below it. If the total profit of Buy and Sell orders exceeds the value of the Profit parameter, the EA closes the order d
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Experts
Background It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Immunity to the large delay and the size of the spread. ‌ ‌Monitoring of my accounts : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Operation Principle The EA trades within a modifiable channel. Depending on the market situation, the EA works using a long-term, short-term strategy or both. Closing is done by averaging a number of profitable and loss-making orders, regardless of the strategy currently in use
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Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Background It only needs a small initial deposit. Immunity to the large delay and the size of the spread. ‌ ‌Monitoring of my accounts : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Operation Principle The EA opens orders at modifiable Fibonacci levels. Each subsequent order is opened at a new Fibonacci levels with a volume increased Martingale times. The EA determines the total profit of orders with the same Magic number. If it exceeds the value of Profit , then the orders are closed. Recom
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Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Overview It only needs a small initial deposit. Immunity to the large delay and the size of the spread. ‌ ‌Monitoring of my accounts : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael How it works The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then it determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair exceeds the value of the Profit pa
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий. Мониторинг моих счетов : https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/mizrael Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера больше значения параметра Profit в пунктах графика. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом Lot . Если прибыль ордера меньше значения пар
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. ‌Мониторинг реальной работы можно посмотреть тут:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/294440 Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Каждый тик эксперт определяет ордер с самой отрицательной прибылью. Далее эксперт определяет суммарную прибыль ордеров на Buy и Sell по каждой валютной паре. Если общая прибыль ордеров на Buy или на Sell по каждой валютной паре плюс сум
Sur Ron
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Experts
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий. Мониторинг моих счетов:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/mizrael Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера больше значения параметра  Profit  в пунктах графика. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера меньше значения
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий. Мониторинг моих счетов:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/mizrael Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера больше значения параметра  Profit  в пунктах графика. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера меньше значения
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий. Мониторинг моих счетов:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/mizrael Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера больше значения параметра  Profit  в пунктах графика. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера меньше значения
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Каждый тик эксперт определяет ордер с самой отрицательной прибылью. Далее эксперт определяет суммарную прибыль ордеров на Buy и Sell по каждой валютной паре. Если общая прибыль ордеров на Buy или на Sell по каждой валютной паре плюс сумма ордера с самой отрицательной прибылью превышает значение параметра  Profit . Эксперт за
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Мониторинг моих счетов:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/mizrael Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Каждый тик эксперт определяет ордер с самой отрицательной прибылью. Далее эксперт определяет суммарную прибыль ордеров на Buy и Sell по каждой валютной паре. Если общая прибыль ордеров на Buy или на Sell по каждой валютной паре плюс сумма ордера с самой
Golden Fever
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий. Мониторинг моих счетов:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/mizrael Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера больше значения параметра  Profit  в пунктах графика. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера меньше значения
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий.  Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера плюсовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера минусовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в этом же направлении и объёмом в  Martingale  раз больше преведущего. Ре
G0ldmine
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Каждый тик эксперт определяет ордер с самой отрицательной прибылью. Далее эксперт определяет суммарную прибыль ордеров на Buy и Sell по каждой валютной паре. Если общая прибыль ордеров на Buy или на Sell по каждой валютной паре плюс сумма ордера с самой отрицательной прибылью превышает значение параметра  Profit . Эксперт за
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Experts
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий.  Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера плюсовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера минусовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в этом же направлении и объёмом в  Martingale  раз больше преведущего. Рек
Big trade
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Работает только со своими ордерами. Принцип работы После запуска советника на графике советник запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Sell . Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Buy .
Take Profit
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Работает только со своими ордерами. Принцип работы После запуска советника на графике советник запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Sell . Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Buy .
Start Trade Real
Dmitry Shutov
1 (1)
Experts
Это самая полная и продвинутая версия эксперта Start Trade. Отлично зарекомендовавшая себя. Ссылка:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/39225 В платной версии вы получаете: более проработанную механику Траллинга ордеров. более прочная связь между параллельно открытыми валютными парами. дальнейшие обгрейды и поддержку. Коротко о главном. Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к больш
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