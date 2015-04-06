This Expert Advisor is based on advanced neural networks.

The main EA feature is the depth of the neural analysis.

‌Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael





Features and operation principles

After training, the EA recognizes the ascending, descending and sideways trends. After calculating the neural network, the EA places a market order with a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss. The EA sets the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels on its own. But Take Profit is always equal to Stop Loss. Besides, Take Profit and Stop Loss cannot exceed Take_profit value. Not more than one order can be opened to reduce risks. The minimum deposit is $100.





Preparing for trade and training

It is recommended to train the EA. For better understanding, we posted screenshots illustrating the EA training principles.

Click Optimization. To accelerate the process, select Model: Open prices only, Timeframes: M1. Optimize the test parameter (start=1; step=1; stop=30). After obtaining the Optimization graph inflection point, the training is over. Now we can do the usual EA testing.





Training tips

Train for a long period of time, for example, 10 years. If you decide to change the currency pair for trading after the training, re-train the EA on the new currency pair.

Thorough testing has shown that the effectiveness of patterns is valid for about 3-4 months. It is recommended to re-train the EA every 3-4 months.





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