Elbrus way

Background

  • It only needs a small initial deposit.
  • Suitable for multi-currency trading.
  • Immunity to the large delay and the size of the spread.

‌Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael


Operation Principle

  • The EA trades within a modifiable channel.
  • Depending on the market situation, the EA works using a long-term, short-term strategy or both.
  • Closing is done by averaging a number of profitable and loss-making orders, regardless of the strategy currently in use.
  • The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick.
  • Then it determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair.
  • If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair exceeds the value of the Profit parameter, the EA closes the order data.
  • Further on, after complicated logical calculations, the EA can close the order with the most negative profit.


Recommendations

  • For the most balanced profit and drawdown, use the EA on multiple pairs simultaneously. To do this, drag the EA to the window of the desired instrument and change the magic number Magic_first and Magic_second to new ones.
  • It is recommended to start trading with Martingale = 1.2. The volume of each subsequent order will be 1.2 times greater than the previous one.
  • If the drawdown is greater than 40% of the total deposit, it is recommended to set the Martingale parameter to 1.5. In this case, the volume of each subsequent order will be 1.5 greater than that of the previous one.


Parameters

  • Profit - total profit value of orders with the same magic number for the given currency pair and the order with the greatest negative profit, upon which the orders are closed.
  • Loss - total profit after closing an order with the most negative result.
  • Step - the minimum distance between orders with the same magic numbers on the give currency pair.
  • Lot - order volume.
  • Martingale - lot multiplier.
  • Magic_first - magic number for orders of the short-term strategy.
  • Magic_second - magic number for orders of the long-term strategy.


Recommended settings values

  • Profit = 20.
  • Loss = 10.
  • Step = 0.005 for four- and five-digit pairs. Important! Step = 0.5 for two and three-digit pairs (for example: XAGUSD, XAUUSD) or the ones having JPY (for example: GBPJPY, EURJPY).
  • Lot = 0.01.
  • Martingale = 1.2.
  • Magic_first = 1.
  • Magic_second = 2.
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Это самая полная и продвинутая версия эксперта Start Trade. Отлично зарекомендовавшая себя. Ссылка:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/39225 В платной версии вы получаете: более проработанную механику Траллинга ордеров. более прочная связь между параллельно открытыми валютными парами. дальнейшие обгрейды и поддержку. Коротко о главном. Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к больш
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