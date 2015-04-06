Genesis Trade
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Background
- It only needs a small initial deposit.
- Immunity to the large delay and the size of the spread.
Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael
Operation Principle
- The EA opens orders at modifiable Fibonacci levels.
- Each subsequent order is opened at a new Fibonacci levels with a volume increased Martingale times.
- The EA determines the total profit of orders with the same Magic number. If it exceeds the value of Profit, then the orders are closed.
Recommendations
- The EA is recommended for simultaneous use on multiple pairs. To do this, drag the EA to the window of the desired instrument and assign a new magic number (Magic).
- It is recommended to start trading with Martingale = 1.5. The volume of each subsequent order will be 1.5 times greater than the previous one.
Parameters
- Profit - total profit value of orders with the same magic number, at which the orders are closed.
- Step - the minimum distance between the orders with the same magic number.
- Lot - order volume.
- Martingale - lot multiplier.
- Magic - order magic number.
Recommended settings values
- Profit = 10;
- Step = 0.0015 for four- and five-digit pairs. Important! Step = 0.15 for two and three-digit pairs (for example: XAGUSD, XAUUSD) or the ones having JPY (for example: GBPJPY, EURJPY).
- Lot = 0.01;
- Martingale = 1.5;
- Magic = 1.