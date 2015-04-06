Genesis Trade

Background

  • It only needs a small initial deposit.
  • Immunity to the large delay and the size of the spread.

‌Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael


Operation Principle

  • The EA opens orders at modifiable Fibonacci levels.
  • Each subsequent order is opened at a new Fibonacci levels with a volume increased Martingale times.
  • The EA determines the total profit of orders with the same Magic number. If it exceeds the value of Profit, then the orders are closed.


Recommendations

  • The EA is recommended for simultaneous use on multiple pairs. To do this, drag the EA to the window of the desired instrument and assign a new magic number (Magic).
  • It is recommended to start trading with Martingale = 1.5. The volume of each subsequent order will be 1.5 times greater than the previous one.


Parameters

  • Profit - total profit value of orders with the same magic number, at which the orders are closed.
  • Step - the minimum distance between the orders with the same magic number.
  • Lot - order volume.
  • Martingale - lot multiplier.
  • Magic - order magic number.


Recommended settings values

  • Profit = 10;
  • Step = 0.0015 for four- and five-digit pairs. Important! Step = 0.15 for two and three-digit pairs (for example: XAGUSD, XAUUSD) or the ones having JPY (for example: GBPJPY, EURJPY).
  • Lot = 0.01;
  • Martingale = 1.5;
  • Magic = 1.
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Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
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An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
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Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Принцип работы После запуска советника на графике советник запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Sell . Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Buy . Если общая прибыль ордеров на покуп
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для разгона депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий.  Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера плюсовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера минусовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в этом же направлении и объёмом в  Martingal
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Background It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/294440 Operation Principle The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then the determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair plus the amount of the order with the greatest negative p
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Background The EA trades a grid of orders using the martingale technique. It is designed for multi-currency trading. It opens and closes a large number of orders. My account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Advantages Trading results are visible every day. The EA works 24/5. Is not sensitive to trading conditions. Suitable for a rapid deposit boost. Ease of use. Recommendations Use the EA on several pairs simultaneously. Recommended deposit 500 $. When using the EA on
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Our team tried its best to create an Expert Advisor accessible to everyone. Now you will be able to start trading right now regardless of the broker's trading conditions and the size of the initial deposit. ‌ Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/mizrael Preparation for work and recommendations It is recommended to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Set a different value of Magic (input parameter) for each pair In order to reduce the deposit load and decre
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Каждый тик эксперт определяет ордер с самой отрицательной прибылью. Далее эксперт определяет суммарную прибыль ордеров на Buy и Sell по каждой валютной паре. Если общая прибыль ордеров на Buy или на Sell по каждой валютной паре плюс сумма ордера с самой отрицательной прибылью превышает значение параметра  Profit . Эксперт за
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Работает только со своими ордерами. Принцип работы После запуска советника на графике советник запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Sell . Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Buy .
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Работает только со своими ордерами. Принцип работы После запуска советника на графике советник запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Sell . Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Buy .
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1 (1)
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Это самая полная и продвинутая версия эксперта Start Trade. Отлично зарекомендовавшая себя. Ссылка:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/39225 В платной версии вы получаете: более проработанную механику Траллинга ордеров. более прочная связь между параллельно открытыми валютными парами. дальнейшие обгрейды и поддержку. Коротко о главном. Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к больш
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